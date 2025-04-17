Login
A Week In Review

Week-in-Review, April 14 – 18: Threats to Research, First-Ever Global Tax and more

April 17, 2025   |By
Research
Getty image

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The withdrawal of federal funding for health, science, and engineering research threatens local institutions.

Read more

The first-ever global tax on greenhouse gas emissions passed despite the decision by the U.S. to abstain.

Read more

JAMNOLA dazzles visitors and locals alike with interactive, immersive installations at its new, expanded location.

The University of New Orleans: An Investment With Lasting Returns

Higher education is changing, but one thing that remains constant is the University of New Orleans’ devotion to powering the engine propelling Louisiana’s workforce. For...
Read More

Read more

Groundwork New Orleans improves and beautifies the city while providing vital skills to its youth team members.

Read more

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Home Services Sees Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty

New Poll Shows Strong Bipartisan Support for Coastal Projects – Funding Vote

Partner Advises Start-Ups in a Volatile Economy

Landmarks Society Announces 2025 Awards

HBA New Orleans Announces New Industry Partnership

Louisiana Joins Legal Challenge on Nuclear Energy

New Orleans Dentist Receives Distinguished Service Award

JEDCO Celebrates Grand Opening of Boutique Hotel

Team Gleason Names New CEO & New Chief Strategy Officer

250-Unit Low-Income Housing Property in New Orleans Acquired

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

