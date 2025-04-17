Week-in-Review, April 14 – 18: Threats to Research, First-Ever Global Tax and more

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
The withdrawal of federal funding for health, science, and engineering research threatens local institutions.
The first-ever global tax on greenhouse gas emissions passed despite the decision by the U.S. to abstain.
JAMNOLA dazzles visitors and locals alike with interactive, immersive installations at its new, expanded location.
Groundwork New Orleans improves and beautifies the city while providing vital skills to its youth team members.
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
Home Services Sees Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty
New Poll Shows Strong Bipartisan Support for Coastal Projects – Funding Vote
Partner Advises Start-Ups in a Volatile Economy
Landmarks Society Announces 2025 Awards
HBA New Orleans Announces New Industry Partnership
Louisiana Joins Legal Challenge on Nuclear Energy
New Orleans Dentist Receives Distinguished Service Award
JEDCO Celebrates Grand Opening of Boutique Hotel
Team Gleason Names New CEO & New Chief Strategy Officer
250-Unit Low-Income Housing Property in New Orleans Acquired