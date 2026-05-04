WDSU Names Scot Pilié New Chief Meteorologist

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WDSU announced Scot Pilié as its new Chief Meteorologist. Pilié will lead the WDSU First Warning Weather team, guiding coverage across all platforms and continuing the station’s commitment to keeping Southeast Louisiana prepared and informed.

Pilié joined WDSU in late 2025 in a freelance role, quickly becoming a steady presence across nearly every shift. His familiarity with the region and ability to step in during critical weather coverage made an immediate impact on the newsroom and viewers alike.

Prior to WDSU, Pilié worked at multiple stations across Louisiana and at The Weather Channel, gaining experience in both local and national forecasting. Throughout his career, he has covered numerous hurricanes and severe weather events both locally and nationally, with a focus on storms impacting the Gulf Coast. Pilié is a New Orleans native and graduate of Jesuit High School & Mississippi State University, where he earned a degree in Professional Broadcast Meteorology. He is also active in the community through his work with the Pontchartrain Conservancy, reflecting his commitment to protecting the region’s environment.

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“I am so excited to have Scot leading the WDSU First Warning Weather Team and most importantly bringing the passion and expertise to keep us all safe and informed, in good times and bad,” said WDSU President and General Manager Mike Neelly. “Scot’s love, commitment, and dedication to New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana is truly inspirational.”

Pilié began his career in New Orleans with an internship at WDSU, working alongside longtime Chief Meteorologist Margaret Orr. His return comes with years of experience forecasting for the region he calls home.

“I’m excited to join the best team in the market, where I had my first internship with Margaret Orr in 2014,” said Pilié. “It feels like a full-circle moment. I truly believe New Orleans is the best city in the world, and I’m proud to work alongside this team.”

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You can watch WDSU First Warning Weather Chief Meteorologist Scot Pilié weekdays on WDSU News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 10 p.m. starting tonight.