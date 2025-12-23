WBIA to Celebrate 80 Years of Economic Leadership

GRETNA, La. – The Westbank Business and Industry Association (WBIA) will host its Annual Meeting and Champions Celebration on Jan. 22, 2026, at Stonebridge Country Club in Gretna, bringing together business and community leaders to celebrate investment, leadership, and economic progress on the Westbank.

The evening will mark several milestones for the organization, including the installation of the 2026 WBIA Board of Directors and officers and the presentation of the WBIA Legacy Award to longtime Westbank leader Kenny Retif.

The celebration will also recognize seven businesses as Invest West Honorees for their contributions to economic growth and prosperity across the Westbank, including Bonvenu Bank, Falcon Law Firm, Jack Stumpf and Associates, Matrana’s Produce, Olive Branch Cafe, Salvo’s Seafood, and the University of Holy Cross.

- Sponsors -

“This past year has been one of collaboration, momentum, and real results for the Westbank,” said Danica Ansardi, WBIA Board President. “Our members and partners continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to investing in our region, and this celebration is an opportunity to honor the people and businesses helping move the Westbank forward.”

Legacy Award

The Legacy Award will be presented to Kenny Retif, recognizing his decades of leadership, service, and advocacy that have helped shape the Westbank’s economic and civic landscape.

Retif is the Chief Executive Officer of Retif Oil and Fuel. He and his family lead the Annual Change for Children Charity Golf Tournament, where Retif has pledged a remarkable $500,000 every year for the next 10 years, making their total commitment of $5 million.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

“Kenny’s impact can be seen in the strength of our business community and the partnerships that continue to benefit future generations,” Ansardi said. “He embodies the spirit of leadership and dedication that WBIA strives to uphold.”

2026 WBIA Board of Directors and Officers

WBIA will also welcome its incoming 2026 Board of Directors and officers, a diverse group of leaders representing key industries and sectors across the region.

“Our new board brings deep experience, fresh perspectives, and a shared vision for continued growth,” Ansardi added. “I’m excited about the energy and expertise they will bring as we build on the progress of the past year.”

- Sponsors -

Celebrating 80 Years

The 2026 Champions Celebration will also commemorate WBIA’s 80th anniversary, highlighting eight decades of leadership and advocacy for the Westbank business community.

“The strength of WBIA is rooted in its history, its members, and its unwavering focus on the future,” said Ansardi. “As we celebrate 80 years, we remain committed to championing the businesses and leaders who make the Westbank a great place to work, invest, and grow.” Founded in 1945 as the Harvey Canal Industrial Association, WBIA has evolved alongside the Westbank’s economy, expanding its mission to support business development, workforce growth, and regional investment.