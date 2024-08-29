WBEC South Celebrates 30 Years of Service at the WE Summit Awards & Scholarship Gala

NEW ORLEANS — The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South), a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), will host its annual WE Summit Awards & Scholarship Gala on Sept. 11-12 at the Intercontinental Hotel in New Orleans. More than 300 women business enterprises (WBEs), supplier diversity professionals and corporate buyers from across the nation are expected to attend the conference and 30th Anniversary celebration.

“The WE Summit Awards & Scholarship Gala is a must attend event for women business owners as we celebrate our 30th Anniversary and honor outstanding WBEs and corporate partners who have helped grow this organization,” said Phala Mire, president and CEO, WBEC South in a press release.

The event kicks off with WBE Forum Day on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. bringing together women across the region for best practices sharing, industry master class sessions and networking followed by a Welcome Reception at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Breakfast of Champions at 9:00 a.m. will feature remarks from WBENC president Pamela Prince-Eason. Six finalists of the Amplify Your Pitch regional pitch competition will share their innovative ideas in a live, in-person showcase. The top three qualifiers earn an opportunity to compete on the national stage at WBENC’s AMPLIFY! Pitch Competition in November 2024 in Washington, D.C. and a chance to win up to $25,000 in cash and prizes.

Breakout sessions for women business owners and corporate procurement professionals follow at 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. designed to inspire and empower women entrepreneurs to gain valuable insights into procurement opportunities in multiple industries. The lineup of experts will share their personal stories, offer practical advice and discuss strategies for success.

Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. attendees will have the opportunity to Meet Her in the Marketplace ™ for one-on-one matchmakers with corporate buyers and visit with resource partners featuring programs for women entrepreneurs. Additionally, WBEs may connect and network with each other during the afternoon.

The evening gala includes a cocktail reception and silent auction at 7 p.m. followed by dinner and awards presentation celebrating 30 Years of Service. Guests will enjoy dancing at the After Glow party at 10 p.m. to conclude the evening. Supporters of WBEC South may donate silent auction items to fund the Candace Waterman Scholarship Fund for Female Founders and Entrepreneurs by completing this form. These funds support women business owners with advanced management programs and capacity building initiatives.

Purchase tickets to attend the WE Summit Awards & Scholarship Gala here. Online registration closes on Sept. 4 and onsite registration is available at the event.