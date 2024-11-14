WBEC South Announces Departure of President & CEO Phala K. Mire, Launches Search for New Leader

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South) has announced the departure of its president and CEO, Phala K. Mire, who has led the organization for the past nine years.

Since joining WBEC South in 2016, Mire has driven substantial growth in the number of certified women-owned business enterprises (WBEs) across the five-state region, with these businesses now collectively contributing over $17 billion annually in economic impact and supporting more than 44,000 jobs.

Mire’s strategic vision has led to several notable initiatives, including the opening of the WB Collective, New Orleans’ first co-working space dedicated to women business owners, now celebrating its fifth anniversary. She also introduced the Enterprising Women of Color Business Center and established two SBA Women’s Business Centers in Memphis and Nashville. Under her leadership, WBEC South launched WE South, an annual magazine that showcases the success stories of women business owners. She expanded the organization’s regional staff to support business coaching, networking and matchmaking opportunities.

In addition to her role with WBEC South, Mire has served on various boards, including the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Café Reconcile and the New Orleans Library Foundation. She recently chaired the board of the New Orleans Public Library. Mire’s achievements have garnered numerous awards, including recognition as a 2020 CityBusiness Woman of the Year and induction into the National Women’s Business Hall of Fame. She also chaired the National Leadership Council of the Women’s Business Enterprise Council from 2021 to 2023.

“During my time at WBEC South, I’ve had the privilege of working with an incredibly dedicated team and a visionary board,” said Mire. “Together, we’ve strengthened our commitment to fostering the growth and success of women-owned businesses across our region in new and innovative ways. Our work has resulted in an organizational transformation that will serve WBEC South for years to come.”

The WBEC South Board of Directors has appointed Susan Faulkner Stentz, board chair emerita, as interim CEO to ensure a smooth transition until a permanent successor is named.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Phala for her transformative leadership and unwavering commitment, which have elevated WBEC South to new heights,” said Scott Vowels, chair of the board of directors, WBEC South. “As we navigate this transition, we are fortunate to have Susan’s experienced leadership as interim CEO to guide us toward our next chapter of growth.”

An executive search for a new CEO is currently underway. Interested candidates may visit https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4064707679 to learn more about the role’s requirements and qualifications.