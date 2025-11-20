Waymo Expands New Orleans Autonomous Ride-Hail Launch

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — Waymo is expanding into the greater New Orleans region as it prepares to bring its fully autonomous ride-hail service to one of the nation’s busiest ride-hailing markets. The company, which currently operates hundreds of thousands of fully autonomous trips each week across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin, is beginning

NEW ORLEANS — Waymo is expanding into the greater New Orleans region as it prepares to bring its fully autonomous ride-hail service to one of the nation’s busiest ride-hailing markets. The company, which currently operates hundreds of thousands of fully autonomous trips each week across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin, is beginning on-the-ground testing in the region as part of a broader national expansion.

The move places New Orleans among more than 20 cities where Waymo plans to deploy its ride-hailing service as the company looks to scale across major U.S. markets. With 19.08 million visitors in 2024 and a high share of residents who rely on ride-hail services, the New Orleans metro area represents a strong market for expansion.

“Waymo’s decision to return to New Orleans, expand its testing, and prepare for commercial operations is a strong signal that our city is recognized laboratory for innovation," said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc.

Hecht said the city’s real-world complexity and collaborative business environment have helped position New Orleans as a proving ground for advanced technologies.

"New Orleans offers the real-world complexity that advanced technologies need, and the collaborative spirit that global companies value. We are proud that Waymo sees the city as a trusted partner, and we look forward to supporting this investment as part of Louisiana’s growing leadership in AI, mobility, and next-generation economic development.”

Safety Record and Technology Plans

According to company information provided by Sandy Karp, Communications at Waymo, the deployment will follow the same phased approach Waymo has used in other cities. The company’s safety framework—validated over 100 million fully autonomous miles and more than 10 million trips—guides each step of its expansion. Waymo reports that its technology has “91% fewer injury-causing collisions than human drivers.”

Waymo will begin local testing with its 5th-generation Waymo Driver — the current version of the company’s autonomous driving hardware and software — with the option to introduce vehicle platforms equipped with its 6th-generation system as the rollout progresses. Early operations will include a trained human specialist in the driver’s seat before transitioning to fully autonomous vehicles once the company has validated performance on New Orleans streets.

Residents can expect to see vehicles driving across a wide range of neighborhoods, “from Kenner to the Seventh Ward and the numerous neighborhoods in between,” as the company evaluates conditions and gathers data needed for commercial service.

Waymo’s Potential Impact for Blind and Low Vision People

Waymo’s arrival has drawn strong support from accessibility advocates who say autonomous transportation could expand mobility, independence, and daily opportunity for blind and low vision residents.

“We are thrilled to welcome Waymo to New Orleans and bring cutting-edge, autonomous transportation to our community. For blind and low vision individuals, this represents meaningful progress toward greater freedom, independent travel, and full participation," said Pamela Allen, Executive Director of the Louisiana Center for the Blind and President of the National Federation of the Blind of Louisiana.

Advocates say that the introduction of driverless technology in a major Southern city could help demonstrate how accessible transportation fits into broader efforts around equity, inclusion, and community participation.

"We are truly grateful for Waymo’s partnership and look forward to building a more accessible future together. The possibilities are endless!”

Why New Orleans

Waymo said New Orleans’ status as a top U.S. ride-hailing market, along with Louisiana’s welcoming regulatory environment, made the region a “perfect place” to introduce its service. The city’s stated focus on improving roadway safety also aligns with the company’s long-term plans for autonomous mobility.

“We’re committed to this growth through close coordination with local officials and partners, carefully implementing our step-by-step approach in each new city,” the company said. Waymo noted that it has maintained “ongoing conversations with local policymakers and regulators at every level” to ensure compliance and readiness for eventual commercial deployment.

Next Steps

Waymo will continue early testing with safety specialists in the driver’s seat as it maps routes, studies traffic patterns, and prepares for the later phase of fully driverless operations. Once validated, the company plans to open its service to New Orleans riders, giving locals and visitors access to what it describes as a “safe, reliable, and magical way to get around.”