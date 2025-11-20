Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Waymo Expands New Orleans Autonomous Ride-Hail Launch

November 20, 2025   |By
Waymo Expands New Orleans Autonomous Ride-Hail Launch
Waymo Expands New Orleans Autonomous Ride-Hail Launch. Photo image screenshot of the Waymo website.

NEW ORLEANS — Waymo is expanding into the greater New Orleans region as it prepares to bring its fully autonomous ride-hail service to one of the nation’s busiest ride-hailing markets. The company, which currently operates hundreds of thousands of fully autonomous trips each week across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin, is beginning

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter