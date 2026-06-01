Waterbound Wonder

Ever since my parents moved to Mandeville 12 years ago, I’ve taken countless trips back and forth across The Causeway.

There have been some stressful trips, like the first time taking a potty-training toddler across 24 miles of no bathroom options, or when the suspension went out on my car right as I got on the already bumpier southbound side. I had to drive the whole way across at about 10 miles an hour just to keep all four wheels on the ground.

But most of the time, getting on the bridge has this instant calming effect on me. I think for one, it’s the proximity of the water. Water has always been my happy place, and the ability to just drive out onto it with no land in sight just feels magical. (Apparently, from multiple people I’ve shared this with, that is not the case for everyone). Now, really high bridges? That’s a different story. No thank you.

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But have you ever been driving across when the water so exactly matches the sky that you can’t tell where one stops and the other begins? Have you ever had a giant pelican pull up beside you and share your commute?

As much as I love the bridge, though, I admit that when Todd suggested we might want to do a piece on it, I wondered if there would be enough of a story there for a whole feature. Just on one bridge?

Boy was I wrong.

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After just a few minutes talking with the bridge’s general manager, Carlton Dufrechou, I realized this one bridge was packed with fascinating facts and trivia. But more than that, it holds its own rich stories of courage, innovation and dedication. It is operated like its own little island by passionate, hard-working people while also serving as a vital connector for our region.

In New Orleans we live surrounded by so many sights, sounds, tastes and experiences that just don’t exist anywhere else — so much so that we can take it for granted. My hope is that when you read about our Causeway, you’ll gain a more complete view of why this bridge is certainly another jewel in our crown.

And speaking of jewels! This month we also recognize our 2026 class of New & Notables, area professionals that have taken on big new roles over the past year — many at familiar names and one in an exciting new endeavor. Please join me in congratulating these incredible standouts.

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Stay cool out there and thanks for reading,