Louisiana’s Water Institute Wins National Award for Jacksonville Impact

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – The American Planning Association (APA) has recognized Louisiana’s Water Institute for its pivotal role in developing the Resilient Jacksonville strategy, which earned the City of Jacksonville the prestigious 2024 National Planning Award for Resilience and Sustainability. This honor underscores the importance of innovative planning in the face of climate change and offers valuable lessons for Louisiana.

Launched in October 2023, the Resilient Jacksonville strategy is a comprehensive 50-year framework aimed at preparing the city for climate change, population growth, and urban development. The Water Institute, an independent applied research and innovation hub, was a lead partner in the strategic development of this award-winning plan, collaborating with the City of Jacksonville and other experts to create a resilient future.

“The Water Institute is proud to partner with the City of Jacksonville and all our partners and stakeholders who helped shape the Resilient Jacksonville strategy,” said Beaux Jones, President and CEO of The Water Institute. “This plan exemplifies how science-based strategies and cross-sector collaboration can create real-world solutions that foster resilient and thriving communities.”

Jacksonville’s innovative approach has been particularly recognized for its comprehensive and inclusive nature, addressing challenges such as rising sea levels and flooding—issues that are also critical to many communities in Louisiana. The strategy integrates diverse perspectives, ensuring that the needs of all neighborhoods are considered.

“Louisiana is no stranger to the impacts of climate change, and we can draw valuable insights from Jacksonville’s approach,” said a local environmental expert. “By fostering collaboration across sectors, we can develop effective, community-centered strategies that address our unique risks, from flooding to coastal erosion.”

Mayor Donna Deegan expressed pride in the recognition, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the strategy: “We are proud of the innovative approach and the hard work dedicated to this effort by our staff and all the members of the strategy development team. It is vital that we work together with all stakeholders to achieve a resilient future for Jacksonville.”

In the year since the strategy’s release, Jacksonville has moved swiftly into implementation, with 38 of the 45 actions already underway. This rapid progress serves as an inspiring model for Louisiana, where timely action is essential to mitigate the impacts of climate change on vulnerable populations.

As Louisiana continues to confront its environmental challenges, the success of The Water Institute and its collaboration with Jacksonville can provide valuable guidance. By embracing a science-driven and community-focused approach, Louisiana can strengthen its resilience efforts and ensure a safer, more sustainable future for its communities.