Water Collaborative Helps Shape Stormwater Fee Debate

Anna Nguyen – Water Collaborative Weighs In on Stormwater Fee Debate

NEW ORLEANS – A growing push for long-term stormwater funding and infrastructure investment in New Orleans is emerging as a defining issue for the region’s economy, with implications for how the city will pay for and modernize its aging water and drainage systems.

As the Moreno administration explores a proposal to create a parcel-based fee paid by all property owners to fund both drainage and drinking water infrastructure, organizations like The Water Collaborative — which has spent several years convening residents and stakeholders around equitable stormwater funding through its Water Justice Fund — are helping shape the policy framework and public dialogue.

A Bureau of Governmental Research analysis has estimated the city’s drainage system could require an additional $35 million to $60 million annually to meet maintenance and infrastructure needs.

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Unlike the city’s current system, which relies largely on property taxes and water rates, a parcel-based fee would broaden the funding base by requiring all properties, including many tax-exempt entities, to contribute based on their impact on the system.

“Residents want to know that infrastructure investments are being made equitably, transparently, and in ways that meaningfully improve quality of life in their neighborhoods,” said Anna Nguyen, Deputy Director with The Water Collaborative. “Through the Water Justice Fund initiative, The Water Collaborative has already spent several years helping convene residents and stakeholders around those conversations.”

Nguyen said the push for long-term funding reflects how interconnected water infrastructure is with broader economic and public health challenges, drawing on her previous work with the City’s Office of Resilience & Sustainability and in emergency management.

“Those experiences were really where I first saw how interconnected these issues are, from climate change and public health to infrastructure, water systems, housing, and economic stability,” she said.

Aging Infrastructure Meets Climate Pressure

Nguyen pointed to long-standing infrastructure gaps as a key driver behind the current funding debate.

“One of the biggest challenges facing Southeast Louisiana is the historic lack of investment in aging infrastructure, particularly related to water, drainage and public utilities,” she said. “Many of the systems our region depends on are decades old and are now being stressed even further by increasingly severe climate impacts.”

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The strain is already being felt across the economy, as climate impacts push aging systems beyond their limits, disrupting business operations and complicating long-term planning for developers and investors.

City Coordination and Long-Term Implementation

Nguyen, who previously worked in the City of New Orleans Office of Resilience & Sustainability on initiatives including stormwater management, recycling and the city’s first Heat Action Plan, said that despite internal changes, the work of advancing major resilience and infrastructure efforts is continuing, with cross-sector coordination expected to play a central role.

“One important clarification is that the office was not disbanded,” she said. “Due to the City’s ongoing budget deficit, staffing was significantly reduced earlier this year, and the office was renamed the Office of Sustainability. However, the City continues to advance many of these initiatives under the leadership of Chief Sustainability Officer Meagan Williams.”

She said outside organizations, including nonprofits and private-sector partners, will remain key to advancing the work.

“The City of New Orleans still has active federal grants, infrastructure projects, climate commitments, and resilience initiatives underway, and I fully expect The Water Collaborative will continue partnering with the City and regional stakeholders to advance this work,” Nguyen said. “Issues like flooding, water management, environmental health, and climate adaptation require long-term cross-sector collaboration.”

Stormwater Policy and System Governance

Nguyen pointed specifically to the ongoing stormwater funding discussion as an example of that coordination already in motion.

“For example, we anticipate continuing to work closely with the City and community partners on long-term stormwater funding solutions, including the proposed stormwater fee recently discussed publicly by the Moreno administration,” she said.

She added that broader structural discussions around water system governance could also shape how future infrastructure investments are implemented.

“As discussions continue around the future governance and structure of the Sewerage & Water Board, including potentially integrating SWBNO more directly into City Hall operations, we hope organizations like The Water Collaborative will continue to be included in those conversations,” Nguyen said. “Community trust and public engagement will be critical to any long-term reforms.”

The Water Collaborative – Overview

The Water Collaborative is a New Orleans-based nonprofit that works at the intersection of water management, climate resilience and community advocacy, convening residents, businesses and public agencies to advance equitable infrastructure solutions, including long-term stormwater funding and green infrastructure initiatives.