Walter W. Eckert Binder Company Closes After Over 100 Years

NEW ORLEANS — Eckert Walter W. Binder & Specialty Co., a family-owned business located at 941 Lafayette St. in the South Market District, closed its doors on Sept. 30 after more than a century of operation. Founded in 1917, the company specialized in all types of bookbinding and rebinding.

The business was most recently led by Walter W. Eckert II, who, alongside his brother Daniel J. Eckert, took over the operation in 1989. “The book binding business was founded in 1917 and moved into its present location in 1929,” said Daniel Eckert. The company has seen generations of the family contribute to its operations, starting with Walter W. Eckert, their great-grandfather, followed by Walter O. Eckert Sr., their grandfather, and Walter Eckert Jr., their father.

Commitment to Craftsmanship

As the industry evolved, Eckert Bindery stayed true to its roots. Walter Eckert shared that the craft itself endured, but the customer landscape shifted significantly over time. “Our method of binding books has not changed. People needing books has changed. Thankfully book people love their books and didn’t want to give them up for electronic records. However online information removed the need for school libraries, law libraries, medical staff libraries and digital record keeping eliminating ledger books, court docket books and the way some companies kept records,” he said.

Highlighting the camaraderie developed over the decades, Linda Eckert said, “No question, the people that we have had the pleasure of doing business with made the experience rewarding.” She expressed pride in the quality of work the company provided. “Walter and Daniel treated each book as if it were their own,” she said.

Some memorable projects include the rebinding a family Bible that was used during Governor Foster’s inauguration. Working on an exceptionally large book, a worldwide phone directory, for the television show The Imagination Movers was another highlight. It was so heavy that it took five people to move it. “We thought it was strange that it wasn’t a prop book they wanted,” Walter said.

Expanding on the range of unusual and meaningful work the shop handled, Linda recalled the creative challenges and satisfaction that came with the job. “It was exciting not knowing what the next project would be. It was fun figuring out how to make something different work and being a part of the process. The ‘postage stamp’ size book was tedious. We rebound a family Bible that was used in the governor’s inauguration. Knowing ‘our’ book was used in an important part of Louisiana history was quite touching,” she said.

“A lot of books were rebound. One of my favorites was Gone With The Wind signed by the cast, producers, and directors,” said Linda. “It was touching to repair old cookbooks that meant so much to the family. They loved seeing their grandmother’s handwriting throughout the pages. I still laugh at the note ‘don’t ever try this again.’ How special that made the family memory. Countless Bibles, prayer books and dissertations. I was lucky to see the expression when the books were picked up and how happy the customers were to see the beautiful workmanship or the student to finally see their hard work bound into a sewn hard cover book.”

Navigating Challenges and Change

The business faced numerous challenges over the years, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel recounted how Katrina caused many customers to relocate, leaving the company without contact information for their accounts. “It was like having new accounts for old established customers,” Walter added, “The pandemic disrupted staffing and supply chains, yet the company remained committed to maintaining high-quality standards”.

At the peak of its operation, the Eckert Bindery thrived as a full-service bookbinding company, employing approximately 25 workers. The company served a diverse clientele, including hospitals, law firms, educational institutions, and government agencies as well as individuals.

Linda mentioned the extra effort Walter and Daniel put into their work, often extending hours late into the night to meet customer demands and upholding their commitment to quality. She emphasized, “I never saw or even heard of a book that was returned because of poor workmanship.”

Linda added, “I saw Walter and Danny go out of their way to make sure the books were perfect. Even ironing pages, coming to work at 11 o’clock at night, over weekends, if necessary, working on some holidays or doing whatever it took to perform the work of a perfectionist.”

She said that devotion to the craft reflected the legacy they inherited from earlier generations of the Eckert family. “I was proud of Walter O. Eckert Sr. and Walter O. Eckert Jr. Walter O. Eckert Sr. devised a Cut Out Book that is still used in some horse racing tracks today. Walter O. Eckert Jr. came up with a unique binding method that could not have been duplicated that Walter and Danny used until the end.”

Reflecting on the Future

Since retiring, Walter, Linda and Danny anticipate a future without the daily grind of bookbinding but are uncertain of their next steps. “I love solving problems, and I will miss deadlines,” said Linda. Danny said he might pursue part-time work while emphasizing the importance of family time. Walter is looking forward to doing the things that he has not been able to do for the last 55 years because “owning a small family business is a 24/7 job,” he said, adding that he can focus time with his and Linda’s children and grandchildren.

The building that housed the bindery dates back to 1912 and was once home to an Overland Cars & Trucks dealership and has been part of the Eckert family’s story since 1929. While not on any historical register, the family hopes it will retain as much of its original charm as possible amid the South Market District’s rapid transformation.

In parting, they offered a piece of advice for future small business owners: “Take pride in your work – it will be noticed,” Linda said. “Treat your customers fair and be honest.” Walter said, “Don’t skimp on using quality materials, it will be detected and will not last. If you promise a delivery date always keep it no matter what it takes to make that happen.” Daniel also stressed staying involved on a day-to-day basis and getting to know your customers and “by all means having a human being answer the phone.”

After decades of contributing to New Orleans’ craft heritage, Walter W. Eckert Binder and Specialty Co. Inc.’s legacy will endure in the memories and books it has shaped.