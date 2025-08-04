Walmart Supercenter in Metairie Gets Remodeled

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Walmart customers in Metairie can expect to see construction work in progress both inside and outside the Supercenter located at 8912 Veterans Memorial Blvd. for the next several weeks as the store undergoes a major remodel. In a statement, Walmart said the remodel is one of many scheduled for Louisiana in 2025 as part of Walmart’s continuing commitment to invest in the communities it serves.

Upon completion, Metairie Walmart store associates will host a community celebration to mark the delivery of all the new customer-focused features and amenities that will be available, including:

A newly painted building inside and out

Additional grocery aisles making it easier for customers to navigate

Enhanced parking lot with re-striped parking spaces and refreshed landscaping

Expanded online grocery pickup area with added lanes and improved lighting

Front-end improvements including added self-checkouts and manned registers

Fully remodeled bathrooms, including modern fixtures, with the addition of a new mother’s room

Increased number of products in multiple departments, including grocery, hardware, health and beauty, home, pets, pharmacy and more

New flooring throughout the store

New lighting and signage throughout the store making it easier for customers to navigate

New pharmacy layout with the addition of a health room and privacy area to improve customer service and the comfort of patients

New shelving and lower fixtures for improved store flow

Remodeled break room for store associates

Remodeled vision center with a larger selection of frames

State-of-the-art electronics department with new interactive displays

Upgraded deli/bakery areas, with the addition of a new bakery oven and refrigerated cases, and an increased assortment of deli/bakery items

“Our Walmart Supercenter has been a part of the Metairie community for nearly 40 years, and we are always looking for ways to better serve our customers,” said Store Manager Myesha Cade. “Remodeling our current store will allow us to offer our customers greater convenience and an enhanced shopping environment, and we ask for customers’ patience while work is underway to deliver those improvements.”

- Sponsors -

Metairie Walmart transformations are a part of Walmart’s Signature Experience, which seeks to inspire customers and elevate their in-store experience. Upgrades at the Metairie Walmart Supercenter will include:

Activated corners: Exciting displays featured at the corners of certain departments to pull customers in and help them touch, feel and become a part of the space, allowing them to discover all that Walmart has to offer.

Exciting displays featured at the corners of certain departments to pull customers in and help them touch, feel and become a part of the space, allowing them to discover all that Walmart has to offer. Elevated departments: Transformed stores feature displays showcasing products that are out of their boxes so customers can imagine them fitting into their daily lives.

Transformed stores feature displays showcasing products that are out of their boxes so customers can imagine them fitting into their daily lives. More space to discover: Walmart has purposefully created more space for customers to explore and discover the breadth and depth of what their local store has to offer.

Walmart has purposefully created more space for customers to explore and discover the breadth and depth of what their local store has to offer. Digital touchpoints: These new touchpoints located throughout the store will help to communicate to customers the vast range of products and services Walmart offers online through the use of QR codes and digital screens. For example, in Walmart’s Pets area, a customer may scan the QR code to find additional dog bed options, learn about Walmart’s pet insurance service options or have a 20-pound bag of kibble delivered to their door.

In addition, Metairie Walmart customers will save time and money by shopping when, where and how they want. The Metairie store will continue to offer the following innovations:

Pickup: Walmart’s Pickup option has become a favorite among busy shoppers. It provides the convenience of online shopping and allows them to quickly collect their groceries without stepping out of their vehicles. The best part is that Walmart Grocery Pickup is completely free of charge. Furthermore, customers using SNAP in most states have the option to avail themselves of the pickup service as well.

Walmart’s Pickup option has become a favorite among busy shoppers. It provides the convenience of online shopping and allows them to quickly collect their groceries without stepping out of their vehicles. The best part is that Walmart Grocery Pickup is completely free of charge. Furthermore, customers using SNAP in most states have the option to avail themselves of the pickup service as well. Delivery: Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free. Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.

Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free. Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours. Walmart Pay: A touch-free way to pay.

About Walmart in Louisiana

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Louisiana we serve customers at 137 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com. We are proud to employ 37,022 associates in Louisiana. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $525.9 million with Louisiana suppliers in fiscal year 2025 and supporting 17,714 supplier jobs.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In fiscal year 2024 Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $21.3 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Louisiana. Learn more at corporate.walmart.com.