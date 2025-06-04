Walmart “Road to Open Call” Offers Locals a Shot at Store Shelves

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Walmart’s Road to Open Call is making a final stop in New Orleans on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The event, in partnership with StartupNOLA, GNO, Inc. and TECHPLUG, offers selected entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their made in the USA, shelf-ready products directly to a Walmart sourcing representative. The deadline for small business owners to apply is Friday, June 13, 2025.

The Walmart Road to Open Call series of events is a nationwide initiative designed to connect small businesses with Walmart’s sourcing team and help them prepare for the retailer’s 12th annual Open Call event in Bentonville, Arkansas, in October, when finalists will have the chance to pitch their products to be sold on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves.

“Walmart is committed to supporting the success of small businesses, and events like the Road to Open Call play a pivotal role in achieving this mission,” said Mark Espinoza, Senior Director of Public Affairs at Walmart. “Through collaborations with organizations like StartupNOLA and TECHPLUG, we create opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect directly with Walmart and take the next step toward our main Open Call event in Bentonville, Arkansas. These events serve as a bridge, helping business owners refine their pitches, gain valuable insights, and potentially secure opportunities that can transform their businesses while strengthening U.S. manufacturing and job creation.”

StartupNOLA, GNO, Inc., TECHPLUG, JEDCO, Startup Northshore and Startup St. Bernard will review applications and determine which entrepreneurs will move forward to the June 26 event.

“Road to Open Call is exactly the kind of catalytic opportunity that can change the trajectory of a small business,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “By connecting Louisiana entrepreneurs with national retail access, this program isn’t just helping them scale—it’s strengthening the regional economy, creating local jobs, and showcasing the kind of innovation that defines our state.”

Nearly two-thirds of Walmart’s U.S. spend is on products made, assembled, or grown in the U.S. Open Call provides a vital platform for small businesses to expand their reach while delivering products that customers want. Since launching in 2014, Open Call has helped thousands of small and medium-sized businesses become Walmart suppliers, fueling local economies and driving innovation.

About Walmart in Louisiana

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Louisiana we serve customers at 137 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com. We are proud to employ 37,022 associates in Louisiana.

Walmart supports local businesses, spending $525.9 million with Louisiana suppliers in fiscal year 2024 and supporting 17,714 supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In fiscal year 2024 Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $21.3 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Louisiana. Learn more at Corporate Walmart.

About GNO Inc.

GNO, Inc. is the regional economic development organization for Southeast Louisiana. GNO, Inc.’s mission is to create a Greater New Orleans with a thriving economy and an excellent quality of life, for everyone. More information can be found at www.gnoinc.org.