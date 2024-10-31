Wake Launches Campaign to Support End-of-Life Care

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — In an effort to support individuals and families facing the challenges of death and dying, Wake Deathcare has launched its Lots of Helping Hands Campaign, aiming to raise $10,000 this season.

Wake is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide education and resources for meaningful, affordable and environmentally sustainable deathcare. Death affects every community, often leaving behind overwhelming stress and uncertainty. Wake aims to provide clear, concise information and resources free of charge to those in need.

Donations to the campaign will directly fund crucial services, such as connecting community members with bereavement support, assisting with estate issues and negotiating discounted funeral costs. Contributions of any amount are welcomed, with specific impacts highlighted: a $25 donation helps raise awareness of available options, $50 connects clients with professional services and $100 helps reduce funeral expenses.

In addition to the campaign, Wake invites the community to join its upcoming events. On Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m., the monthly Death Cafe will take place at Propeller, located at 4035 Washington Avenue. This informal gathering encourages open discussions about death over tea and cake, aiming to reduce the stigma surrounding the topic.

Those interested in end-of-life care can arrive early for the 1 p.m. Community Deathcare Meeting. This meeting is open to anyone involved in end-of-life care, whether as a professional or volunteer, as well as those simply curious about the field. Participants will have the opportunity to share resources and explore how to better support the community’s needs.

The last half hour of the Death Cafe will include a legal clinic, offering attendees a chance to learn about and obtain essential advance planning documents—such as Living Wills and Health Care Powers of Attorney—while also providing free notarization for those forms.

To support the Lots of Helping Hands Campaign and help provide vital resources to those in need, visit their website.