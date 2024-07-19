W Hotel in French Quarter Unveils Renovation

NEW ORLEANS – W New Orleans – French Quarter completed a multi-million dollar renovation of its 97 guest rooms and carriage houses earlier this year. Canadian firm Chapi Chapo Design led the project.

“We are proud to welcome guests to experience a mélange of history, mystique, and modern luxury in our all-new guest rooms and carriage houses,” said Derek Tueller, the hotel’s general manager, in a press release. “For this project, the teams drew inspiration from the authentic charm of this one-of-a-kind city, inviting guests on a captivating journey through design. Now, each elevated yet still playful space is a treasure trove awaiting discovery, where classic New Orleans-style touches every corner.”

The designers leaned into bayou imagery.

“Being born and raised in Paris, I felt a strong connection to this project given Louisiana’s robust French influence,” said Boris Mathias, partner at Chapi Chapo Design. “This design was inherently a dance between the rich history woven into the French Quarter’s streets, the architectural tapestry, and the buzzing social pulse that resonates through the city. We are proud to unveil a design that welcomes guests to step behind the veil, surrender to the magic and enjoy the enchantment of the Bayou.

W New Orleans – French Quarter is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of global hotel brands.