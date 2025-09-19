VRC Metal Systems Announces $1.56 Million Investment

BOSSIER CITY, La. (press release) – VRC Metal Systems, a leading repair technology company, announced it will build a $1.56 million, state of the art maintenance facility for B-52 aircraft and ground equipment at Barksdale Air Force that will utilize cutting-edge repair solutions to improve mission readiness.

VRC is expected to create 21 direct new jobs for engineers and technicians over the coming years with an average salary of $80,000, which is 156% of the average Bossier Parish wage. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 25 indirect new jobs, for a total of 46 potential new job opportunities in the Northwest Region.

“VRC Metal Systems highlights the growing role of companies using innovative approaches to expand Louisiana’s defense and aviation sector,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Under our 9×90 plan, we are emphasizing the importance of supporting companies that offer high-paying engineering and technical jobs that strengthen our workforce, attract specialized talent and create new opportunities for Louisiana residents across the state. Welcoming yet another economic win for North Louisiana – coming on the heels of Meta and Radiance Technologies’ decision to invest in the region – exemplifies LED’s commitment to ensuring every community in the state has access to proud, good-paying jobs.”

The new structure, known as the Additive Manufacturing Rapid Maintenance Facility, will serve as a hub for advanced repair solutions, featuring the company’s proprietary cold spray technology. This innovative, cost-efficient method uses VRC’s patented high-pressure system to propel microscopic solid metal particles at supersonic speeds onto a surface using a stream of gas—eliminating the need for high-temperature melting and creating stronger, faster and more cost-effective repairs.

“This is a great milestone in a long-standing relationship between VRC and Air Force Global Strike Command and will solidify Air Force Global Strike Command leadership in equipping the warfighter with the latest in technology,” VRC Metal Systems CEO and co-founder Rob Hrabe said. “We are excited to support the warfighter and 2nd Bomb Wing mission in Louisiana because of the great nexus of military and commercial opportunities and business-friendly environment. Louisiana Economic Development and local businesses were a great help in pulling this together.”

Cold spray technology has proven effective for streamlining supply chains at other bases in Air Force Global Strike Command, but this is the first time VRC will deploy the technology to repair B-52 aircrafts, which are operated by 2nd Bomb Wing and 2nd Bomb Wing’s mission partner, the 307th Bomb Wing. The 2nd Bomb Wing is the world’s largest of its kind.

“Building a regional defense industry cluster in North Louisiana has been an important effort for BRF and our economic development partners. Through the recruitment efforts of our Shreveport Next and Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program divisions, we are excited to welcome VRC Metal Systems to Shreveport-Bossier,” Building our Region’s Future President and CEO Dr. John F. George Jr. said. “Together, we are helping Air Force Global Strike Command and Barksdale Air Force Base solve key challenges and advance the safety and defense of our nation and its warfighters.”

VRC Metal Systems will train airmen to utilize cold spray technology and expand capabilities on missions at home and overseas. The company expects to complete installation of the facility and staff it later this month.

VRC is expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“I am excited and proud to welcome VRC Metal Systems to our community and to Barksdale,” Bossier City Mayor Thomas H. Chandler said. “We look forward to working with you, and just as VRC is an undisputed leader in your industry, we are confident that you will add value to our community and be a highly respected community partner as well. Your company’s success is important to us and I am focused on the future as we work to grow together. I Welcome VRC Metal Systems to Bossier City.”



“We welcome the spotlight this brings to Barksdale Air Force Base and Northwest Louisiana. BAFB is not only a great asset to have, it is one that we must continue to leverage for other opportunities such as VRC Metal Systems,” North Louisiana Economic Partnership President and CEO Justyn Dixon said. “Congrats to BRF for its continued success with small business and its work with BAFB.”

About VRC Metal Systems

VRC is the sole Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of high pressure, portable, hand-held cold spray equipment, currently leading the U.S. cold spray market while employing the world’s leading experts in cold spray process development.

While development of repair applications is on-going in aerospace and defense, the company is expanding its technologies to a growing number of commercial entities for use in both industrial repair and innovative advanced manufacturing process applications. VRC is also rapidly expanding into the global cold spray market and is active in international cold spray venues and standards development.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.