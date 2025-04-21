Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana to Host Breakfast

NEW ORLEANS – Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana (VOASELA) will host its annual Vantage Point Breakfast on April 23 at the Audubon Tea Room at 6500 Magazine Street. Networking is from 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. with the official program beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The event is designed to bring together a diverse gathering of community leaders, supporters, and local businesses for a morning of inspiration and impact.

“At Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, we believe that transformation happens when people come together with a shared purpose—to uplift, empower, and inspire change,” said VOASELA President & CEO Voris R. Vigee.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow community stakeholders prior to the formal program and learn more about the life-changing programs VOASELA provides across the region.

Throughout the morning, guests will hear directly from individuals whose lives have been transformed by the organization’s services, offering a powerful glimpse into the mission in action.

“Each year, the Vantage Point Breakfast brings together business professionals and community leaders who recognize the power of our transformative actions that deliver critical programs and services that change lives across the 16 parishes we serve,” said Vigee.

The Vantage Point Breakfast is a vital opportunity to support vulnerable individuals and families in Southeast Louisiana, while connecting with others who share a vision of hope and healing for all.

The organization’s goal for the event is to display their wide variety of programs, which include programs for seniors, veterans, behavioral health, services for individuals with intellectual disabilities, and more. VOASELA program categories include:

Behavioral Health & Health Services: Provides mental health support and healthcare services to individuals in need.​

Children & Family Services: Offers programs like Mentoring Children of Promise, which supports children with incarcerated parents by pairing them with dedicated adult mentors. ​

Housing: Focuses on providing safe and affordable housing solutions, including supportive housing for vulnerable populations.​

Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities: Delivers services aimed at enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities.​

Substance Recovery Services: Includes initiatives like the Family Focused Recovery program, assisting pregnant and parenting women struggling with substance use through harm reduction services, clinical assessments, and peer support. ​

Seniors: Features programs such as the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), offering seniors a variety of community service opportunities to stay active and engaged. ​

Veteran Services: Provides support to veterans, including housing and other essential services to aid in their reintegration into the community.

About Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana:

Volunteers of America is one of the nation’s oldest and largest comprehensive human services organizations with 16,000 paid professionals, dedicated to helping those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential. Founded in 1896, the faith-based nonprofit has affiliates in over 400 communities in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and serves more than 1.5 million people a year.

For over 125 years, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana has empowered and uplifted individuals including veterans, at-risk youth, low-income seniors, men and women returning home after incarceration, homeless individuals and families, persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families in need of affordable housing, and those recovering from addictions. Our work touches the mind, body, heart – and ultimately the spirit – of those we serve, integrating our deep compassion with highly effective programs and services. Visit www.voasela.org for more information.