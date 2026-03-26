NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana (VOASELA) will host its annual Vantage Point Breakfast on Tuesday, April 14, at the Audubon Tea Room, bringing together community leaders, corporate partners and supporters to celebrate an extraordinary milestone – 130 years of service to the Greater New Orleans community.

The Vantage Point Breakfast is VOASELA’s premier fundraising and awareness event, offering guests an inspiring look into the organization’s mission to uplift individuals and families facing homelessness, addiction, mental health challenges, and other barriers to stability.

“This year’s breakfast is especially meaningful as we honor 130 years of impact in our community,” said Voris Vigee, VOASELA President & CEO. “It’s an opportunity to reflect on our legacy while also looking ahead to the future—continuing to meet the growing needs of those we serve with compassion, innovation, and dedication.”

- Sponsors -

Attendees will hear powerful stories of transformation from individuals whose lives have been changed through VOASELA’s programs, including services for veterans, children and families, and seniors. The event also highlights the nonprofit’s vision for expanding its reach and deepening its impact across Southeast Louisiana.

Community members are invited to attend as guests or support the event through sponsorship opportunities. Proceeds from the breakfast directly benefit VOASELA programs, helping to provide critical services and create pathways to independence for thousands each year. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and concludes at 9:30 a.m.

To learn more, become a sponsor, or reserve a seat, please visit www.voasela.org or contact Michelle Hebert at mhebert@voasela.org or 504-482-2130.