Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Marks 130 Years

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana (VOASELA) is marking its 130th anniversary this year, highlighting its role in providing services to children, families, seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities across 16 southeast Louisiana parishes through more than 30 human services programs.

“We are humbled to celebrate 130 years of impact in the community,” said Voris Vigee, VOASELA President & CEO. “As we look ahead to our next 130 years, we remain steadfast in our promise to meet our community’s growing needs with compassion, innovation and commitment.”

On May 11, VOASELA held events across multiple parishes as part of a “Day of Service,” marking 130 days of service during its 130th year.

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VOASELA reports serving 26,282 individuals in the past year through a mix of short-term care and long-term support services, including senior services, community enhancement programs, children and family services, veterans services, correctional services, health services, workforce and senior housing, single room occupancy housing, intellectual disability services, behavioral health care and residential substance treatment.

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana: History and Growth

The anniversary coincides with 130 years since the founding of Volunteers of America in 1896, when the organization began serving New Orleans residents during a yellow fever outbreak. VOASELA operates as a regional affiliate of the national nonprofit. The organization’s broader roots trace to the post-Civil War period, and it has since expanded to include services for veterans, at-risk youth and families facing economic hardship.

“As our community continues to face unique challenges, VOASELA is committed to providing services that are relevant and innovative. Helping America’s most vulnerable is our mission, and as we work to transform lives we must also expand services to meet the ever-evolving needs of families, individuals and the community for the next 130 years,” said Vigee.

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Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana is part of Volunteers of America which is one of the nation’s oldest and largest comprehensive human services organizations with 16,000 paid professionals, dedicated to helping those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential. Founded in 1896, the faith-based nonprofit has affiliates in over 400 communities in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and serves more than 1.5 million people a year.