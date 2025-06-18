Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Announces Board Inductees

Thomas J. McGoey, II, Esq. Photo courtesy of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. Photo by JIM THORNS.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana has announced its Board Inductees for 2025-2027.

Thomas J. McGoey, II, Esq.

Shareholder, Liskow & Lewis

Chairman of the Board, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana

Thomas J. McGoey, II brings seasoned leadership and strategic vision to his new role as Chairman of the Board for Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. With over two decades of distinguished service across several non-profits serving others, Thomas has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s growth, sustainability, and mission impact. As a respected Shareholder at Liskow & Lewis, his sharp legal insight, business acumen, and extensive community relationships have consistently elevated the organization’s core values—integrity, accountability, transparency, and compassion—while continuing to inspire a culture of excellence and purpose at every level of the organization.

Christy N. Ross

Senior Vice President & Chief Operations Officer, Baptist Community Ministries

Chair Elect, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana

Christy Ross has been named Chair Elect of the Board of Director for Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. A long-standing supporter and dedicated leader within the organization, Christy brings extensive experience in healthcare and strategic leadership at Baptist Community Ministries. Her mission-driven perspective and thoughtful leadership continue to advance the organization’s commitment to serving individuals and communities in need.

Louis Colin, Sr.

President, LJC Management

Treasurer, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana

Louis Colin, Sr. serves as Board Treasurer, applying his financial expertise and business leadership as President of LJC Management, he oversees complex strategic and operational performance portfolios and applies that same acumen to ensure the organization’s long-term fiscal health. His disciplined oversight, strategic foresight, and unwavering dedication to ethical stewardship have fortified the organization’s financial foundation, enabling it to expand services, pursue bold initiatives, and remain resilient in the face of economic challenges.

Stephen C. Schrempp

Agent, Stephen Schrempp Insurance

Secretary, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana

Stephen C. Schrempp has been named Secretary of the Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, continuing his valued service to the organization in bringing attention to detail and steadfast dedication to his role and his leadership ensures that the organization continues to operate with integrity and clarity. A longtime supporter and trusted advisor, Stephen brings deep understanding of governance, and unwavering commitment to ethical leadership have helped shape key board policies and strengthen the organization’s operational integrity.

Elaine Williams

Chief Commercial Officer, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Board Member, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana

Elaine Williams joins the Board of Directors with a strong track record of financial leadership and civic engagement in her impactful role at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. She brings a heart for service and a strategic mindset of service and hospitality is a testament to her passion for strengthening the communities we serve. The Board is stronger with her addition.

Marjorianna Willman

Executive Director, Housing Authority of New Orleans

Board Member, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana

Marjorianna Willman joins the Board of Directors, bringing extensive housing expertise, and a deep understanding of community needs. As Executive Director of HANO, she is a dedicated advocate for safe, affordable housing. Her insights will support and strengthen the organization’s efforts to uplift vulnerable populations while adding to the Board’s broad base of community impact.

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Promotions / New Hires

Jason Strealy

Senior Vice President of Property & Operations

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana

Jason Strealy has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Property & Operations of the Executive Leadership team at Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, reflecting his dedication to operational excellence and mission-driven leadership. Altogether, Jason has been connected to our mission and properties for 14 years, playing a key role in shaping the way we deliver high-quality, resident-centered housing. His stewardship ensures our environments are safe, sustainable, and supportive for all we serve.

Renee Davenport

Director, Supported Living Services

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana

Renee Davenport joins Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana as Director of Supported Living Services, bringing with her extensive experience in the non-profit sector, with a passion for empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Her commitment to person-centered care and inclusive community support makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team while working on developing and implementing new programs and securing additional funding sources.