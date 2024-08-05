Volunteers of America purchase Canal Street office

NEW ORLEANS — Elfin Realty reports that Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Inc. has acquired the Financial Planning Center office at 2475 Canal Street for $3.6 million. The organization, which supports vulnerable populations across 16 parishes in south Louisiana, provides services to children, families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

Designed by the renowned architectural firm Curtis and Davis in 1958, the building became the New Orleans Preservation Resource Center’s 123rd preservation easement in late 2016, marking its first Mid-Century Modern inclusion. Curtis and Davis are also known for their design of the iconic New Orleans Superdome and the Louisiana State Museum in Baton Rouge, a striking example of their diverse architectural impact.

Constructed in 1960 and originally named the Caribe Building, this four-story Modular Grid Modern structure is situated in the Mid-City Historic District. This district, named in 1923 through a contest by Hibernia National Bank, reflects how commercial activities were focused along major thoroughfares while residential areas were preserved separately.

A distinctive feature of the 2475 Canal Street building is its brise soleil—Moorish-style terra cotta tiles forming a screen three feet from the walls. This design mitigates heat and glare, providing a one-third reduction in cooling costs in the subtropical climate.