Volunteers Needed for STEM NOLA’s Bridge 2 Innovation STEM Fest

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – STEM NOLA is calling all college students and STEM professionals to join them as volunteers for STEM NOLA’s next Bridge 2 Innovation (B2I) STEM Fest on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Destrehan High School, 1 Wildcat Lane, Destrehan, La.

This free event for K-12 students features over sixty hands-on STEM activities, including the new Starlab experience which is a portable learning dome and projection system that lets students immerse themselves in a 360-degree learning experiences. The Starlab’s mission is to empower scientific literacy by inspiring curiosity, promoting lifelong learning, and fostering a deep appreciation for our universe, and everything within it.

The Bridge 2 Innovation STEM fest is executed by STEM NOLA and sponsored by the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee and the Scratch Foundation.

Volunteers are needed on Jan. 4, arriving by 7:45 a.m. and need to stay until 1:30 p.m. at the

Destrehan High School in Destrehand, La.

Undergraduate college volunteers will receive a $50 digital stipend.

STEM NOLA is a national leader in the design and delivery of STEM-based activities, programs and events to K-12 students, families and communities.

Participants in STEM NOLA programs receive a unique interactive, hands-on learning experience that allows learners of all ages to deepen their knowledge in STEM studies, gain confidence in their abilities and chart a course for career opportunities in STEM fields.

STEM NOLA is asking volunteers to help inspire the next generation of innovators while gaining valuable experience. They are asking the public to help make this an unforgettable event for our future STEM leaders.