Volunteer Spotlight: Bryant Hawkins

There are volunteers who sign up for a single event. There are partners who support one program. And then there are people like Bryant Hawkins.

If Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans is hosting a Career Speaker event, Bryant is there. If students are touring a workplace, he’s answering their questions. When teachers spend a day inside local industries during educator externships, Bryant helps them discover emerging careers they can bring back to their classrooms. At the YouthForce NOLA + Junior Achievement Career Expo, he’s one of the professionals who students remember long after the day ends.

When Junior Achievement calls, Bryant almost always says yes: “I believe every young person deserves the opportunity to discover a career they never knew existed,” Bryant says. “Exposure creates opportunity, and opportunity can change the trajectory of an entire family.”

That philosophy has made Bryant one of Junior Achievement’s most dedicated volunteers and part of something much larger than any single event. At a time when Louisiana employers are asking how to build the talent pipeline of tomorrow, Bryant has spent years proving that workforce development begins long before a student fills out a job application. It begins with awareness.

Bryant has spent more than thirty years in Healthcare Technology Management (HTM)—the profession responsible for maintaining the sophisticated medical equipment hospitals depend on every day. Today, he serves as a Site Manager with TRIMEDX at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, ensuring that critical medical equipment stays operational for pediatric patients. While physicians and nurses care directly for patients, HTM professionals like Bryant ensure the technology behind that care is safe and functioning when lives depend on it.

Yet few students know the field exists: “You can’t become something you’ve never been introduced to.”

That disconnect—not a lack of opportunity, but a lack of awareness—led Bryant to found Elevate HTM, a national nonprofit dedicated to introducing students to healthcare technology careers through mentoring, school partnerships, and workforce development. Its guiding promise is to take students “from first exposure to first paycheck.”

This mission made Junior Achievement a natural partner. For more than seventy years, JA has connected education with business, building financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurial skills while introducing students to the industries that power our regional economy. Through JA’s Future Ready programs like Future Connect, in partnership with YouthForce NOLA, which includes job shadowing, educator externships, career speaker events, and the annual Career Expo, JA creates exactly the kind of exposure Bryant believes changes lives. He quickly became one of the professionals making it happen.

Bryant doesn’t walk into classrooms with a recruiting pitch. He walks in with a question: “How many of you have ever heard of Healthcare Technology Management?” Almost every hand stays down.

By the end of the conversation, students are asking questions about engineering, technology, and the many paths that connect education to meaningful work. Junior Achievement’s programming gives Bryant the platform and the students to make those conversations possible.

One of those students was Jovan, whom Bryant first met through JA’s workforce programming. Bryant introduced him to HTM and helped connect him to an internship with TRIMEDX, the same company Bryant works for, where he gained hands-on experience with biomedical equipment professionals. Not long after, Jovan underwent surgery. Looking around his hospital room, he recognized the TRIMEDX logo on the equipment surrounding him. The career Bryant had introduced him to had become personal.

Jovan later shared his story at a Junior Achievement event. Sitting in the audience was the president of the College of Biomedical Equipment Technology who offered him a scholarship on the spot. Today, Jovan is building a career in Healthcare Technology Management. A future he never imagined until a Junior Achievement volunteer introduced him to a profession he didn’t know existed.

“I’ve never wanted students to leave believing they have to become exactly like me,” Bryant says. “I want them to leave believing their possibilities are bigger than they thought when they walked in the room.”

Bryant’s reach extends far beyond individual students. Through JA’s educator externships, he introduces teachers to industries they can bring back into their classrooms. He is also working with JA to expand healthcare technology career exploration to the Northshore, creating new pathways in communities where those connections don’t yet exist.

For Larry Washington, President of Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, Bryant represents what happens when a business leader becomes a true education partner: “Preparing tomorrow’s workforce isn’t something schools or nonprofits can do alone,” Washington says. “It requires business leaders willing to share their knowledge, open their industries to young people, and invest in the next generation before they’re ready to enter the workforce. Bryant has done that consistently, generously, and for years.”

Bryant often says that awareness creates opportunity. His partnership with Junior Achievement proves it—one Career Speaker event, one teacher externship, one job shadow, one conversation at a time.

Those moments rarely make headlines. But multiplied across hundreds of classrooms and thousands of young people, they become the foundation of a stronger workforce and a stronger Louisiana.

That’s why, whenever Junior Achievement calls, Bryant keeps saying yes. Because he understands that changing a young person’s future sometimes begins with something as simple as introducing them to a career they never knew existed.

Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans serves students across the Greater New Orleans region through programs in financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship. To learn more or get involved, visit jagno.org.