Volunteer Committees

Each committee normally meets once a month at 8 or 8:30 a.m., and the meetings last approximately one hour in the Jefferson Chamber’s large conference room. Occasionally, committee meeting dates and times will change to accommodate guest speakers or site visits and tours of unique locations in Jefferson Parish. All changes to normal meeting times and locations are communicated by the corresponding Chamber staff liaison.

Ambassadors:

Recognizable as “meeters and greeters” at Jefferson Chamber events, the Ambassadors are considered an extension of the Jefferson Chamber team for the time that they dedicate to volunteering throughout the year. This application-based committee meets the first Friday of each month, at which time they sign up for new member welcome bag deliveries and upcoming events, make member to member check-in calls, and sign renewal thank you cards.

Chair: John Roberts, Boot64 Ventures

- Sponsors -

Staff: Amanda Hoerner, amandah@jeffersonchamber.org

Meetings: The first Friday of each month

In 2024, our Ambassadors delivered 157 new member bags, conducted 36 ribbon cuttings, and co-hosted five Business & Breakfasts, four Business Card Exchanges, and six Chamber 101 informational luncheons. Ambassadors volunteered at every signature event conducted by the Jefferson Chamber, including the Annual Meeting, Legislative Breakfast, Black & Gold Gala, Crawfish Boil, Golf Classic, and State of Jefferson. Thank you, 2024 Ambassadors, for your enthusiasm and dedication!

Education and Workforce Development:

The Education and Workforce Development Committee actively engages in the local education system to strengthen tomorrow’s workforce. This committee generally meets on the second Wednesday of the month. This committee’s mission is to foster a collaborative, strategic approach from birth through workforce development, which leads to a sustainable workforce for our community. Through advocacy, investment, and new ideas, the committee aims to take accountable action to unify and grow a better Jefferson Parish. The Education and Workforce Development Committee invites multiple guest speakers throughout the year from universities and colleges in the community, the Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Public Schools, as well as leaders in early childhood and education.

Chair: Dr. Kevin Guitterrez, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy

Staff: Caroline Starlight, caroline@jeffersonchamber.org

- Sponsors -

Meetings: The second Wednesday of each month

In 2024, the Education and Workforce Development Committee held multiple site visits to businesses and colleges throughout the parish. Earlier in the year, the committee visited Delgado’s River Campus, where they toured the campus and heard from students enrolled in the school. The committee also held a site visit at Gulf Wind Technology, where they toured the wind turbine facility and heard from David King, Chief Technology Officer, and Mitchell Graff, Chief Operations Officer. In the fall, the committee heard from leaders at the University of Holy Cross, including Dr. Stanton McNeely, President; Dr. Patricia Prechter, Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Dr. Barbara Wizer, Chair of the University Department of Health Sciences.

Additionally, the Education and Workforce Development Committee welcomed speakers including Dr. Paula Polito, Beary Cherry Tree Child Development Center; Dr. Candace Weber, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children; Mary Lachapelle, GNO Inc.; Kelly DiMarco, Jefferson Parish Schools; Laura Roussel, Jefferson Parish Schools; Twanda Laurant-Lewis, United Way of Southeast Louisiana; Daphine Barnes, GNO Inc.; Dr. Roy Salgado, University of Holy Cross; Jenny Mains, CRC Global Solutions; Mayra Pineda, The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana; and Susana “Susie” Schowen, Secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Governmental Affairs:

The Governmental Affairs Committee briefs membership on current political issues and makes recommendations to the Chamber’s Board of Directors. This committee informs our members about what is happening in the local, state, and federal government while discussing topics such as insurance reform, tax reform, updates on the legislative sessions, and more. It is also an opportunity for our members to be in the same room as legislators and leaders in the government realm to discuss which issues their businesses are facing and what our parish can do to help.

Chair: Dr. Paula Polito, Beary Cherry Tree Child Development Center

Staff: Caroline Starlight, caroline@jeffersonchamber.org

Meetings: The fourth Tuesday of each month

In 2024, the Governmental Affairs Committee heard from several organizations, including Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), New Orleans & Company, Metairie Business Development District, the Metropolitan Crime Commission, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.

Additionally, guest speakers throughout the year included Representative Kyle Green, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Councilman Hans J. Liljeberg, Senator Patrick Connick, Senator Kirk Talbot, Mayor Belinda Constant of the City of Gretna, and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser of Louisiana.

Health & Wellness:

The Health and Wellness Committee educates businesses on the benefits of a healthier workforce and encourages and provides support for healthier lifestyles in Jefferson Parish. This committee supports healthy initiatives through its LiveWell Jefferson campaign. By educating employers on the importance and implementation of health and wellness programs, the Livewell Jefferson campaign will create more productive employees, attract and retain talent, build staff morale, combat employee absenteeism, minimize staff turnover, and reduce healthcare costs for employers.

Chair: Jessica Palazzo, American Heart Association

Staff: Amanda Hoerner, amanda@jeffersonchamber.org

Meetings: The first Wednesday of every other month

The Health & Wellness Committee welcomed a variety of guest speakers in 2024, including Coretta LaGarde and Chelsea Morgan, representatives from the American Heart Association; Jaime Cyprian with Tobacco Free Living; Brad Wellons with the Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI); Chris Rue with Men’s Optimal Performance Enhancement; Dr. William Founds with LCMC Health; Councilman Byron Lee, Jefferson Parish District 3; Lindsay Hendrix, Chief Impact Officer at Second Harvest Food Bank; Caitlin Taylor, M.D., of Ochsner Health; Beth Winkler with Magnolia Physical Therapy; Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich with the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office; and Daphne Walker with the Jefferson Parish Public School System. The committee also engaged in an exercise class instructed by Nicolas Lewis of Enlighten Movement at the Bonnabel Boat Launch Fit Lot Outdoor Fitness Park for their April meeting.

Young Professionals:

The Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals (JCYP) Committee targets young professionals in the community and plans and executes educational events, networking events, and leadership development opportunities. The mission of the Young Professionals is to cultivate future civic and economic leaders of Jefferson Parish and the surrounding community through philanthropic initiatives, education, and leadership development opportunities. The JCYP Committee meets to plan and discuss ideas for events such as Eats & Edu, Coffee & Community, and socials. Eats & Edu and Coffee & Community are opportunities for Young Professionals to engage with prominent leaders in our region and hear about their expertise and experience. JCYP is also involved in community volunteer opportunities and maintains active involvement in the Chamber’s larger networking events.

Chair: Michael Flowers, @Work Personnel

Staff: Alyssa Camet, alyssa@jeffersonchamber.org

Meetings: The first Tuesday of each month

In 2024, the Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals Committee hosted three Eats & Edu events, four Coffee & Community events, and six networking socials, which included a special holiday social at BARCAR in Metairie to wrap up the year.

The guest speakers for the Eats & Edu series throughout the year included Ronnie Slone, President of The Slone Group; Walt Leger, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company; Todd Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of M Wealth Advisors; and Matt Smith, Certified Financial Planner at M Wealth Advisors.

Coffee & Community speakers featured Natalie Jayroe, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank; Marguerite Oestreicher, Executive Director of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity; Christine T. Briede, Executive Director of the Jefferson Community Foundation; Councilwoman At-Large Jennifer Van Vrancken; and Councilman At-Large Scott Walker.