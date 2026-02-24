Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Manufacturing

Vivace Begins Production on $3B Starlab Station at Michoud

February 24, 2026   |By
Vivace Begins Production on $3B Starlab Station at Michoud
Vivace Begins Production on $3B Starlab Station at Michoud. Artemis Spacecraft Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based Vivace International Corporation has begun active production on Starlab, the $3 billion commercial space station it was selected to help build, marking a new chapter for space manufacturing at the historic Michoud Assembly Facility. For more than 60 years, the New Orleans East campus has played a central role in

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter