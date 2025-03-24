Visual Artist Brandan “BMIKE” Odums Unveils Murals

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) celebrated the unveiling of its artistic murals, created by world renowned visual artist and Algiers native Brandan “BMIKE” Odums, on March 20 at the Algiers Health Center on General DeGaulle Drive.

The murals represent both the legacy of the Daughters of Charity and the work of DCHC. Eight Daughters of Charity unveiled the murals alongside BMIKE and Dr. Michael Griffin, DCHC’s President and CEO.

U.S. Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. attended the event and expressed gratitude for the work of DCHC and the Daughters of Charity, and thanked BMIKE for creating artistic pieces that represent the importance and impact of helping those in need.

Louisiana District 102 Representative Delisha Boyd, New Orleans City Council President Jean-Paul “JP” Morrell, New Orleans City Councilman Freddie King III of District C, New Orleans Civil District Court Judge Veronica E. Henry, and other local business and community leaders attended the ceremony to view and celebrate the murals.

BMIKE, who is best known in New Orleans for establishing Studio Be, a 36,000- square foot gallery that features more than a dozen murals, has become well known internationally for his spray paint art work and much more.

After graduating from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), where he studied visual art, Odums began working as a filmmaker, creating original content through 2-Cent Entertainment LLC and directing music videos for hip hop artists like Curren$y, Juvenile, and Yasiin Bey (Mos Def). As a public artist, BMIKE has collaborated with several organizations, brands, and public figures, including Academy-Award winning actor and producer Will Smith, Nike, Cadillac, Red Bull, Starz, Spotify, Colin Kaepernick’s “Know My Rights” Camp, Ava DuVernay’s “ARRAY”, Common’s “Imagine Justice”, and much more.

DCHC’s Algiers’ location opened in Aug. 2024 and provides primary & preventive care for children and adults, behavioral health care for children and adults, optometry, Medicaid and Medicare enrollment assistance, urgent care and pharmacy services. Imaging/x-ray and mammography will also soon be available to patients.

About DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC)

DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC), founded by the Daughters of Charity, who have served the New Orleans community for more than 190 years, is committed to providing high-quality, comprehensive health care to all members of our community, regardless of their ability to pay.

DCHC offers high-quality, affordable health care for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors at eleven (11) community health centers throughout greater New Orleans. Services include primary and preventive health care, pediatrics, dental, optometry, chronic disease management, podiatry, prenatal care, behavioral health, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) services, and onsite laboratories and pharmacies.