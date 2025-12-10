Vision Plan 2035 Outlines Regional Priorities

NEW ORLEANS – Regional leaders have released the Greater New Orleans Region Vision Plan 2035, a long-term roadmap aimed at enhancing the region as “a harmonious place to live, learn, work, and visit.”

The plan envisions a tourism industry that supports both the regional economy and quality of life for locals, recognizing that transportation gaps, housing pressures and infrastructure problems affect residents and visitors in similar ways. Addressing these issues is essential for both groups.

“This plan is about ensuring Greater New Orleans is a place where our families can thrive for generations to come,” said Walt Leger III, New Orleans & Company President and CEO. “Our residents deserve safe neighborhoods, good jobs with real opportunities to advance, reliable ways to get around, and a city that works for them every day. This isn’t just about attracting more visitors. It’s about building a stronger foundation so that the people who live here, work here, and create here can build better lives.”

- Sponsors -

Developed through engagement with more than 250 stakeholders, including nonprofit leaders, employers, city departments and community members, the plan identifies five interconnected pathways for long-term regional improvement: enhancing economic opportunity, investing in neighborhoods, connecting and improving regional amenities, sustaining the city’s cultural core, and telling a fuller and more authentic story of New Orleans.

“My transition team has been briefed on the Vision 2035 plan and we are excited to see how much alignment exists between my vision and transition committee recommendations and the leverage points developed by the diverse stakeholders of the plan,” said Mayor-elect Helena Moreno. “I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure meaningful progress toward these shared goals in partnership with the Vision 2035 team.”

Key Priorities and Regional Focus

The plan identifies 10 leverage points for systemwide change and outlines challenges including transportation, housing affordability, and infrastructure capacity. Specific neighborhoods are referenced including Armstrong Park and Tremé, New Orleans East, the BioDistrict and the Westbank. The plan also points to ongoing projects like Bayou Phoenix, Lincoln Beach, Sankofa Wetland Park, and Port NOLA’s Louisiana International Terminal (LIT).

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

“This plan recognizes that economic growth and quality of life are inseparable,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “When aligned across parishes and sectors, Greater New Orleans can strengthen transportation, housing, workforce pathways, and quality of life in ways no single entity could do alone.”

To support that alignment, the document outlines a proposed implementation structure consisting of:

an Implementation Committee for long-term oversight

a series of Intervention Committees that would guide individual initiatives.

It also identifies potential funding sources for early-stage work, including HUD Community Development Block Grants, SBA funds, Bloomberg Family Foundation public-art grants and corporate philanthropy from corridor employers such as Folgers Coffee and McDonald’s in New Orleans East.

- Sponsors -

Phase 1 Interventions

The first 18 months focus on eight early areas of action:

Weather-adaptive businesses : incentives and education for water-smart, climate-resilient property improvements

: incentives and education for water-smart, climate-resilient property improvements Affordable housing policy : limiting short-term rentals, reusing adjudicated properties, adjusting affordability requirements, and pursuing permitting and zoning changes

: limiting short-term rentals, reusing adjudicated properties, adjusting affordability requirements, and pursuing permitting and zoning changes Small business corridor development : activation and beautification to boost local commerce and cultural identity

: activation and beautification to boost local commerce and cultural identity Transformational green spaces : design aligned with previous parks assessments

: design aligned with previous parks assessments Shared vision for regional assets : criteria to guide improvements and new developments

: criteria to guide improvements and new developments Gold Star Venues : recognition for arts and performance venues that provide fair wages and supportive workplaces

: recognition for arts and performance venues that provide fair wages and supportive workplaces Aligned hospitality industry : a sector roundtable linking employers, educators, workforce providers, and community groups

: a sector roundtable linking employers, educators, workforce providers, and community groups Efficient transit solutions: strategies to optimize transit, increase ridership, reduce congestion and improve regional access.

“It is advantageous that JEDCO and New Orleans & Company are releasing complementary plans at the same time to capitalize on our regional strength and strategic advantages,” said Jerry Bologna, President and CEO of JEDCO. “We are most effective when we are aligned and working in tandem to best serve our entire region.”

Measurement and Timeline

To monitor outcomes, the plan includes commitments to using public dashboards such as ViaLink, the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Census, and to tracking indicators including income, homeownership, education levels and employment rates.

Implementation is organized into six phases from Dec. 2025 through 2035, beginning with plan rollout and baseline assessment, followed by intervention work, mid-plan evaluation in 2028, and subsequent rounds of interventions into the early 2030s. Activities for the final phase will be determined after a mid-course assessment.

“The Vision 2035 plan represents a critical step forward for businesses in our region,” she said. “This regional approach recognizes that business success is directly tied to the strength of our communities and the well-being of our workforce.”

Greater New Orleans Region Vision Plan 2035 – Backgound

The project was coordinated by New Orleans & Co. in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, Greater New Orleans Inc., the Jefferson Economic Development Commission, the New Orleans Chamber, and the Urban League of Louisiana.

Strategy consultants Trepwise led the development process as a follow-up to the city’s New Orleans 2030 Master Plan which was adopted in 2009.

That earlier plan proposed major infrastructure and economic development efforts including a modernized Louis Armstrong International Airport and riverfront redevelopment which have since advanced.