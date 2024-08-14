Virgin New Orleans Appoints Jesse Carr as Director of Food & Beverage

NEW ORLEANS — Virgin Hotels New Orleans, located in the heart of Crescent City’s bustling Warehouse District, continues to expand its leadership team with the recent appointment of Jesse Carr as Director of Food & Beverage. In his role, Carr will oversee the hotel’s food & beverage department, including award-winning restaurant Commons Club and rooftop The Pool Club.

“Jesse’s background, savvy and genuine personality make him the perfect fit for Virgin,” says hotel General Manager Cody Bertone in a press release. “We are excited for him to bring his creativity to the property and take our guests’ dining and drinking experiences to the next level.”

Carr’s extensive knowledge results from his various positions at renowned places throughout Louisiana. From General Manager at Jewel of the South and F&B Director for QED Hospitality and Pontchartrain Hotel to overseeing operations at Covington’s Tchefuncte and The Anchor, Carr has created successful food & beverage programs to meet the needs of the rapid growth across Louisiana. Most recently, Carr was Director of Food & Beverage at The Eliza Jane, one of New Orleans’ downtown luxury hotels.

“I am an avid antiquer,” he says of his life outside of work in the Crescent City. “I enjoy the hunt more than the purchasing, and I can spend a whole day just digging through stuff without buying a thing. In the past few years, though, my main activity has been playing with my kids [two sons]. I think my wife and I have become experts on playgrounds and all things kid-related.”

When asked about his favorite restaurants, Carr insists it’s impossible to pick just one. “La Petite Grocery and Jack Rose are always top of mind. Both have great approaches to local cuisine without ever seeming dated. But I also love everything that Jewel of the South is doing. They have really made British food shine,” he offers.