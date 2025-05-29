Virgin Hotels Hosts “Housequake” Pool Party

NEW ORLEANS – Virgin Hotels New Orleans is turning up the purple power with “Housequake,” a rooftop pool party celebration of the iconic artist, Prince, happening June 8 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The Pool Club. The event is part of the 8th annual Purple Takeover New Orleans, a weekend-long tribute to the music legend presented by DJ Soul Sister.

Attendees can expect a vibrant, high-energy afternoon of music, dancing, and community, with DJ Vintagespinning an all-Prince setlist, featuring classic hits and deep cuts. Guests will sip on Prince-inspired specialty cocktails and are encouraged to wear their best purple ensembles as the venue transforms into a full-on Purple Takeover.

“This is more than just a party—it’s a tribute to one of music’s most innovative artists, with a New Orleans twist,” said John Price, General Manager at Virgin Hotels New Orleans. “We’re excited to welcome locals and visitors alike for an unforgettable rooftop experience that blends music, style, and community impact.”

In addition to celebrating Prince’s birthday weekend, Housequake will support a local cause, with a portion of the proceeds from signature cocktail sales benefiting Friends of the New Orleans Public Library, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the programs and services of New Orleans Public Libraries.

“We were happy to join Housequake’s support of Friends of New Orleans Public Library. Libraries support the community by enriching the imaginations of young people, opening them to different cultures and ways of thinking that can often lead to exploring the world through travel. And that makes us very happy.”

“And what can pair better with a slow, lazy pool day than a good book and a summery cocktail? In a New Orleans summer, a pool day pass can be your ticket to exactly that. Come spend an afternoon with us; I’ll loan you a book.”

Celebrate the legacy of Prince in true New Orleans style—with music, cocktails, and community spirit, all from the stunning rooftop.

Day passes are required for pool access. Must be 21+ to attend. Virgin Hotels New Orleans is located at 550 Baronne Street. For tickets, visit EventBrite and for additional information, visit Virgin Hotels New Orleans.

About Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Named the Best Hotel in New Orleans by Condé Nast Traveler in 2024, Virgin Hotels New Orleans is part of the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand known for combining heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience—built on a legacy of innovation and smart disruption pioneered by Sir Richard Branson’s global Virgin Group for over 50 years.

Located in New Orleans’ lively Warehouse District, the property mixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture that fuses with the Crescent City’s unique personality, providing an inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike.

The hotel features 238 Chambers (guestrooms) and two penthouse suites. An array of dining and drinking outlets offers something for everyone and includes Commons Club, the brand’s flagship restaurant, bar, and lounge; the 13th-floor rooftop venue – The Pool Club and Funny Library Coffee Shop. Virgin Hotels New Orleans is located at 550 Baronne Street. For reservations and additional information, visit Virgin Hotels New Orleans. Stay up to date on Virgin Hotels Instagram & Virgin Hotels Facebook.