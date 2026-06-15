NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has announced that Viola’s Heritage is the winner of their annual pitch competition for local businesses, the WIN Pitch Smart – Retail Ready competition.

With over 40 submissions this year, organizers say the event was more competitive than ever. Culminating Phase 1 of the Convention Center’s WIN Series, which offers small, local businesses free access to foundational knowledge and exceptional opportunities for growth, the competition uplifted local businesses, offering them constructive feedback and networking opportunities.

Hosted by the Small and Emerging Business (SEB) Program, WIN Pitch Smart – Retail Ready competition was “a high-energy ‘Shark Tank’-style competition,” said organizers.

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Judges evaluated pitches from finalists, including Cajun Country Boy Seasoning, Drink Mockly, Lyrics & Notes Tea, NOLA Lapel Pins, Olive + Alder Co. and Viola’s Heritage, based on market, branding and overall retail readiness. Viola’s Heritage, the winning business, has the opportunity to sell its shelf-ready cornbread mix inside Dutch’s Corner, the Convention Center’s in-house convenience store, which sees nearly 800,000 visitors each year.

Duth’s Corner. Viola’s Heritage Wins Convention Center Competition. Photo provided by New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC).

“Concluding Phase 1 of the WIN series has been so rewarding for us at the Convention Center, as we’ve witnessed the growth of our SEBs, and we’ve continued to learn more about their market-ready products,” said LaToya Martin, NOENMCC SEB Program Manager. “The WIN Pitch Smart – Retail Ready competition provided a valuable platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses while receiving constructive feedback from our accomplished panel of judges. We are proud to highlight Viola’s Heritage products at Dutch’s Corner.”

Convention Center officials said products from Viola’s Heritage will hit the shelves of Dutch’s Corner soon.

“Being a part of this year’s competition and earning a spot in Dutch’s Corner is extremely exciting,” said Carla Briggs, owner of Viola’s Heritage Breads. “Attending the WIN and SEB Program events at the Convention Center has made a significant difference in my business, from free workshops, networking and professional insights. The SEB Program has helped elevate my visibility, products and has opened doors for more opportunities for success.”

Phase 2 Focuses on Convention Center Procurement Opportunities

The WIN series picks up again from July through November with Phase 2: Meet the Primes. Phase 2 focuses on preparing construction and service vendors for procurement opportunities. This track will include two unique workshops:

Estimating, Bidding & Responding to RFPs

Presenting a Company to Primes & Stakeholders

“Creating opportunities for our Small and Emerging Businesses to succeed is one of the most rewarding parts of our work here at the Convention Center,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “As Mayor Ernest N. Morial believed, New Orleans has always been a city fueled by our small businesses, through creativity, resilience and entrepreneurship. Through our SEB Programs and WIN events, we are proud to continue to invest in the growth of our small businesses and provide opportunities. When small businesses thrive, our whole community sees the difference.”

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Since 2019, the NOENMCC has awarded more than $54 million in contracts to SEB and disadvantaged business enterprise vendors. Through initiatives like WIN and the SEBconnect website and app, the Convention Center expands access for local businesses and assists with their growth.