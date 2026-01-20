Viking Attachments to Invest $160K in Full-Scale Expansion

MORGAN CITY, La. — Viking Attachments LLC announced it will invest $160,000 to expand domestic production of its VMV Series vibratory pile drivers in St. Mary Parish. The project advances the company’s transition from pilot to full-scale operations, strengthening its ability to meet demand from marine and infrastructure contractors nationwide.

The company is expected to create 14 direct new jobs, while retaining two existing positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 24 indirect new jobs, for a total of 38 potential new job opportunities in the Bayou Region.

“Viking Attachments’ decision to grow its manufacturing footprint in Morgan City underscores Louisiana’s ability to turn innovation into production. As demand increases across marine and infrastructure construction due to the state’s project wins, this investment reflects the competitive conditions that allow manufacturers to scale, invest and create long-term opportunity,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

Viking Attachments Pile Drivers – Expansion

The facility will serve as Viking Attachments’ primary manufacturing and testing site for its VMV Series vibratory pile drivers, supporting engineering, welding, assembly, painting, testing and spare-parts warehousing. Located at 146 Taylor Road in Morgan City, the site will also support expanded inventory and the addition of a demonstration fleet as operations scale, strengthening production capacity and service response.

“The decision to make our location in Morgan City home for the VMV production is both a strategic supply chain decision and a promise to my community. By building our pile drivers in Louisiana, we can create local jobs, accelerate parts and service response, and honor the civic service of my father Gary Duhon and my grandfather Loylis ‘T Shoo’ Duhon. This executive move carries on their legacy,” said James “Jim” Duhon, founder and CEO of Viking Attachments.

Viking Attachments was founded in 2019 by Morgan City native James “Jim” Duhon and began operations serving local companies in the state’s historic marine and construction industries. The current expansion reflects the company’s progression from early operations to full-scale manufacturing in St. Mary Parish.

“We finished 2025 with significant momentum in economic development. In 2026 we are continuing to push that momentum forward. Viking Attachments’ expansion is proof of the capabilities and expertise local businesses bring to the table. I look forward to seeing this local business excel on the national stage,” said Sam Jones, St. Mary Parish president.

Viking Attachments began pilot manufacturing of its VMV Series vibratory pile drivers in 2025 and has already completed initial sales, with additional units currently in production. Facility upgrades and build-out supporting the company’s expansion to full-scale manufacturing operations are expected to be completed by March 2026.

“Viking Attachment’s expansion is a true point of pride for St. Mary Parish. A local, home-grown business expanding into full-scale, national manufacturing right here in Morgan City affirms that we are a place businesses can start, scale and compete on a national stage. This kind of growth means more high-quality jobs for local families and a stronger foundation for our regional economy. And the fact that we’re making this announcement so early in the new year is a strong signal that our economic development momentum isn’t slowing down, it’s accelerating. I’m proud to support Viking as they expand their operations, and I look forward to partnering with them as they build their long-term future here at home,” said Evan Boudreaux, economic development director for St. Mary Parish.

To secure the project in Morgan City, the state of Louisiana offered Viking Attachments a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart.

“Viking Attachments’ expansion in Morgan City reflects the Bayou Region’s strength as a place where businesses can grow and invest with confidence. This project brings new jobs, retains existing positions, and supports continued economic momentum in the region. We’re proud to see companies choosing to scale their operations in the Bayou Region,” said Christy Zeringue, president and CEO of COLAB.