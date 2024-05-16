Video Production Company Five to Sixty Makes Local Acquisition

NEW ORLEANS — Video production company Five to Sixty has announced the acquisition of FatHappy Media, a New Orleans-based production company that has worked for Tulane University, Children’s Hospital, GiveNOLA Day and the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Established in 2015, Five to Sixty is headquartered in New Orleans and has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Bogota. It has worked on campaigns for Meta (Facebook), NBC, Starbucks, iFit, Pepsi, Spotify and Popeyes.

Nic Weinfeld, the company’s CEO, said he employs more than 1,000 part-time workers annually. He said Five to Sixty has produced over 300,000 minutes of branded content that has been viewed over 3 billion times.

“This acquisition marks a significant step forward for Five to Sixty as we continue to expand our services and reach,” said Weinfeld in a press release. “We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents to strengthen our offerings and deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Founded in 2011, FatHappy was most recently owned and operated by Amber “Baz” Vogts and Matthew Wilder.

“The film industry has known for years that New Orleans has the best production crews and the most beautiful locations in the country, so it only makes sense for commercial video production to follow suit,” said Wilder, who will be staying on board as FatHappy’s executive creative director.

“We’re excited to show the world what New Orleans creatives are capable of, and not just in below-the-line roles, while at the same time continuing to serve our clients here at home,” saie Baz, now executive creative producer.

“New Orleans has firmly established itself as a key player in the film and video production industry with nearly $1 billion in annual production spend, driven by the exceptional quality of our local workforce and attractive incentives available for entertainment companies,” said Josh Fleig, senior vice president of business development at Greater New Orleans, Inc. “The growth we’ve seen over the past decade is a testament to the appeal of our market and the strength of our creative community. We are excited to support Five to Sixty and FatHappy Media in their journey to further elevate New Orleans as a premier destination for production work.”