Video Game Quality Assurance Company Opens Center in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — DAQA, a leader in player-centric testing programs and technology-driven quality solutions for the video game industry, has opened a new Quality Assurance (QA) Center at The Beach at the University of New Orleans (UNO). This facility will serve as the company’s operations hub and primary location for secure console and live testing, supporting a growing roster of over 25 clients.

“We’re thrilled to welcome DAQA to New Orleans,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “This expansion reflects years of effort by local leaders to grow the region’s tech and creative sectors. With initiatives like GameFête and the university’s resources, Greater New Orleans is poised to be a thriving hub for the gaming industry.”

Job Creation and Local Impact

DAQA’s New Orleans center is expected to create 15 to 20 new jobs initially, spanning software development, game testing, and quality assurance. The company plans to expand its workforce as demand grows, focusing on attracting local talent and creating a sustainable pipeline for future leaders in the gaming industry.

“We’re excited to open our first studio and have New Orleans serve as our network operations center and play test lab,” said Devin Seto, managing partner at DAQA. “This new location will help us enhance our offerings and build our team while contributing to the local tech ecosystem. We’re grateful for the support from GNO Inc., the City of New Orleans, and Louisiana Economic Development.”

Louisiana’s Role in the Digital Media Industry

Louisiana’s Digital Media Incentive Program, established in 2003, has played a pivotal role in attracting digital media companies to the state. The program, which offers tax credits of up to 35% on qualifying expenditures, helped draw companies like Gameloft, a global mobile game developer and publisher, to New Orleans in 2004. However, the closure of Gameloft’s local studio in 2015 raised questions about the long-term benefits of such incentives, with critics noting that the company did not provide sustained job creation or significant lasting economic impact.

Despite these challenges, the gaming sector in Greater New Orleans has continued to grow, fueled by a deepening talent pool, a favorable business environment, and a robust network of tech organizations. DAQA’s new facility reflects the region’s ongoing development as a global hub for the gaming industry.

Strengthening New Orleans’ Position in Global Gaming

The region is home to several prominent game development studios, including Treyarch’s New Orleans studio, which contributes to the Call of Duty franchise, as well as Pixel Dash Studios and Vermilion Games.

“We’re proud that companies like DAQA are investing in New Orleans,” said Louis David, CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance. “This new center will strengthen the city’s role as a hub for high-growth tech jobs, benefiting the entire region.”

Matt Wolfe of GNO Inc. elaborated on the broader ecosystem of support for the gaming sector in the area:

“[T]here are several companies that provide support services for the industry, such as NOLA-founded Turbosquid (now operating as Shutterstock), Digital Twin Studios, Kinemagic, Striker VR, Top Right Corner (also located at The Beach at UNO), Swaybox, and Testronic. [T]here are training programs across the state at schools that include Tulane (Digital Design – Game Art and Animation), LSU (Digital Media Arts Engineering; animation at Arts + Design school), UNO (Game Development), Digital Media Institute, Xavier, Delgado, Tech Talent South, University of Louisiana at Lafayette (animation), Operation Spark and Loyola. That’s not to mention the meetup groups around the city in support of the sector’s growth.”

“Regarding DAQA’s success, we believe that in addition to integrating with the deep industry presence mentioned above, being located at UNO – adjacent to a fully functioning game development program – provides them with access to a talent pipeline of current students, future graduates and alumni.”

The company first discovered the opportunities in New Orleans through GNO Inc.’s GameFête—an annual conference that showcases the region’s growing gaming ecosystem. DAQA’s new facility will support its growth by creating specialized job opportunities, contributing to professional development, and reinforcing New Orleans’ position as a key player in the global gaming industry.