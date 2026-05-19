Marguerite Redwine – VIA LINK Announces 2026 Marguerite Redwine Award Recipients.

NEW ORLEANS — VIA LINK has announced the 2026 recipients of its Marguerite Redwine Awards, now in their second year, recognizing individuals and organizations for leadership, service and innovation in expanding access to critical support services across Louisiana, particularly in the Greater New Orleans area.

The honorees will be recognized at a June 4 luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Audubon Tea Room.

The annual awards are named for Marguerite Redwine, the former VIA LINK CEO and community advocate, and highlight contributions that strengthen systems of care and support vulnerable populations. Redwine, who served as VIA LINK’s CEO for 17 years before retiring in 2014, helped secure the 211 dialing code for information and referral services in the New Orleans region and led the organization’s participation in the national suicide prevention hotline network, now accessible via 988.

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“Each of this year’s honorees reflects the very best of what our community stands for,” said LaVondra Dobbs. “Their work is not only changing lives today, but continuing the legacy that Marguerite Redwine championed. She would be deeply inspired by their impact and commitment to serving others.”

Marguerite Redwine Eternal Flame Award

The Marguerite Redwine Eternal Flame Award, which recognizes lifetime achievement and service, will be presented to Keith H. Liederman, former CEO of Clover New Orleans.

Liederman retired in April after leading a continuum of nationally accredited and state-certified programs supporting individuals ranging from infants in Early Head Start to medically fragile adults, seniors and veterans. VIA LINK leaders said his leadership at the local, state and national levels reflects a longstanding commitment to strengthening systems of care and expanding access to essential services.

Marguerite Redwine Innovation & Excellence in Homeless Services Award

The Marguerite Redwine Innovation & Excellence in Homeless Services Award will go to Operation Restoration for its work supporting women and girls impacted by incarceration.

The organization provides education, advocacy and direct services aimed at helping participants rebuild their lives, achieve stability and pursue new opportunities. Its approach focuses on the intersection of incarceration, housing instability and economic mobility to create pathways forward for individuals facing significant barriers.

Marguerite Redwine Community Action Award

The Marguerite Redwine Community Action Award will be presented to Holly Wherry, founder and executive director of Whole Village Art Therapy.

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Wherry, an ATR-BC and LPC-S, has spent more than two decades using art therapy to support healing, resilience and connection across the New Orleans community. Through her organization, she has developed culturally responsive, community-based mental health services designed to reduce barriers to care and support individuals in the wake of trauma, disasters and community crises.

VIA LINK Event to Convene Regional Leaders

The luncheon will also highlight Redwine’s legacy, VIA LINK’s work and the role of community-based organizations in expanding access to care. The event is expected to bring together community leaders, advocates and supporters focused on expanding access to care and opportunity across the region. The event will be emceed by Malik Mingo.

Proceeds from the event will support VIA LINK’s services, including 211, the region’s most comprehensive source for information and referrals for social services and other resources.