Veteran Nonprofit Celebrates 100th Military Placement in Louisiana

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Boot, a veteran-led nonprofit based in Louisiana, has reached a major milestone by placing its 100th veteran into a career pathway since launching in 2020. The organization helps transitioning service members and military spouses find high-quality jobs across Louisiana.

“We’ve grown from a grassroots initiative into a statewide force for veteran employment,” said The Boot’s Executive Director, Drew Reisinger. “Every one of these placements represents a family that’s been empowered to build a future here in Louisiana.”

The 100th placement went to U.S. Army veteran Marcus James, who accepted a logistics role with a Baton Rouge-based industrial services company. James, who served in active duty for 12 years, credited The Boot for helping him tailor his résumé and navigate the civilian job market.

“Transitioning out of the Army was harder than I expected,” said James. “The Boot helped me find a job that not only supports my family, but also gives me a new mission.”

Founded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boot offers career coaching, employer partnerships, résumé building, and interview preparation—all at no cost to participants. The nonprofit has worked closely with Louisiana Economic Development (LED), the Louisiana National Guard, and dozens of employers in energy, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.

As Louisiana continues to see a growing number of veterans returning home, The Boot plans to expand services into rural parishes and launch a peer mentorship program later this year.

“Our veterans bring unmatched leadership, problem-solving, and dedication to the workforce,” said LED Secretary Susan Bonnett Bourgeois. “We’re proud to support The Boot as they continue helping veterans succeed in Louisiana.”

For more information, visit www.thebootla.org or email info@thebootla.org.