Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Technology

Verizon Boosts Infrastructure for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

January 30, 2025   |By
Verizon
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – As New Orleans prepares to host Super Bowl LIX, Verizon has significantly expanded its network capabilities. This will not only accommodate the influx from the Super Bowl, but also the 18 million tourists and business travelers who visit the city annually. The company has laid over 560 miles of fiber in the

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter