Verizon Boosts Infrastructure for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS – As New Orleans prepares to host Super Bowl LIX, Verizon has significantly expanded its network capabilities. This will not only accommodate the influx from the Super Bowl, but also the 18 million tourists and business travelers who visit the city annually. The company has laid over 560 miles of fiber in the

NEW ORLEANS – As New Orleans prepares to host Super Bowl LIX, Verizon has significantly expanded its network capabilities. This will not only accommodate the influx from the Super Bowl, but also the 18 million tourists and business travelers who visit the city annually. The company has laid over 560 miles of fiber in the Greater New Orleans area—enough to wrap around the Caesars Superdome 869 times.

"Verizon started investing in improved infrastructure three years ago, tripling network capacity in New Orleans,” said Seth Hachmeister, Senior Director of Business Sales at Verizon. “There are small cells strategically placed throughout downtown on light poles and stop signs that enhance Verizon’s dedicated internet system. Our tests have shown outstanding performance."

To ensure seamless connectivity at Super Bowl LIX, Verizon has also deployed hundreds of 5G Ultra Wideband and C-band radios covering the stadium’s seating areas, concourses, suites, lounges, and press boxes—double the number deployed for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Additionally, Verizon has established a command center near the airport to monitor network performance in real time. "All of these investments will remain in place long after the Super Bowl, benefiting local businesses and residents alike," Hachmeister stated. "Upload speeds are especially critical, as fans want to live-stream the event and share their experiences in real time."

With the Super Bowl expected to generate between $150 million and $1 billion in business, Louisiana SMBs have been actively preparing for the influx of visitors:

• 64% are leveraging digital tools for operations.

• 59% have hired seasonal staff.

• 59% have increased advertising investments.

• 51% are prioritizing marketing execution.

• 46% are boosting their digital presence.

In addition, nearly 60% of Louisiana business leaders have adopted new security systems (64%), streamlined onboarding processes (61%), and implemented talent acquisition strategies (57%).

"When hosting an event of this scale, businesses cannot afford downtime," Hachmeister emphasized. "Verizon’s wireless access routers provide instant backup solutions, ensuring SMBs stay connected, process transactions seamlessly, and offer guest WiFi without the need for traditional cable or fiber."

Verizon Reports AI and Tech Investments Drive SMB Success

As small to midsize businesses (SMBs) navigate an evolving economic landscape, new findings from Verizon Business’ fifth annual State of Small Business Survey revealed that AI adoption, digital investments, and infrastructure improvements are playing a pivotal role in business success. The survey, conducted by Morning Consult, reflects responses from 621 SMBs across the United States, highlighting an increasing reliance on technology to address operational challenges, reduce costs, and drive revenue.

"AI usage has more than doubled compared to last year, with nearly two in five SMBs reporting they currently use AI," said Hachmeister. "Small business owners are recognizing that AI can automate time-consuming tasks, allowing them to focus more on growth and customer engagement."

Despite ongoing concerns about economic instability, inflation, and financial security, the survey found that 38% of SMBs added online and digital operations in the past year, leading to increased investment in foundational and emerging technologies. Among the key findings are that 66% of SMBs upgraded their internet bandwidth to support increased digital activity and nearly 39% of SMBs are operating social media storefronts.

"The digital shift is undeniable. Social media has transformed how small businesses connect with customers, and Verizon Business is committed to being the trusted partner in this digital journey," Hachmeister noted.

Verizon's Commitment to SMBs

Verizon's Small Business Digital Ready platform aims to assist one million small businesses by 2030 through free online courses, coaching, networking, and grant opportunities.

"We understand the unique challenges small businesses face, which is why we offer tailored digital training and financial incentives," Hachmeister said. "Over 360,000 businesses nationwide have already benefited from these resources."

With the intersection of AI, technology investments, and infrastructure expansion, SMBs are increasingly positioned for long-term success. As digital transformation accelerates, Verizon remains dedicated to empowering businesses with reliable connectivity, cutting-edge tools, and expert support.

"Verizon has always been committed to innovation," Hachmeister concluded. "Our investments today will continue to benefit businesses and communities for years to come."