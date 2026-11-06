Veolia Expands Operations Near Meta’s Hyperion

NEW ORLEANS — Veolia has expanded its wastewater treatment operations in Louisiana through new partnerships with the towns of Delhi and Sterlington, as major industrial investment and residential development increase demand for infrastructure across northern Louisiana.

The expansion comes as Delhi experiences growth associated with Meta’s massive artificial intelligence data center under construction in Richland Parish. The project, which Meta expanded to an investment of more than $50 billion in July, is expected to support more than 7,500 construction jobs at peak activity and 1,000 permanent jobs. Sterlington, meanwhile, is experiencing rapid residential growth that has increased pressure on its wastewater infrastructure.

Veolia now operates wastewater treatment plants in both towns with a combined capacity of more than 2 million gallons per day. The new agreements build on the company’s existing operations in the region, including a 30-year partnership with the City of Bastrop and 34 years of providing wastewater operations for the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans.

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“Communities turn to Veolia when they need an experienced and well-resourced partner to help manage rapid growth, modernize existing infrastructure and adopt digital solutions – all while maintaining high levels of service, meeting every regulatory requirement and protecting public health,” said Joseph Tackett, CEO of North America Municipal Services for Veolia. “We’re dedicated to serving the needs of our partners, providing them environmental security they need to confidently welcome new residents and businesses, and we’re thrilled to join Delhi and Sterlington in meeting these challenges.”

In 2025, Veolia partnered with Delgado Community College to launch a workforce development internship program offering students hands-on training at New Orleans’ East Bank and West Bank wastewater treatment facilities, helping prepare workers for careers in water and wastewater management.

New Agreements Address Growing Infrastructure Needs

Both Delhi and Sterlington are experiencing increased development that has placed new demands on their wastewater systems.

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Delhi’s growth has also brought increased attention to its water and wastewater systems. The town has worked with Meta on infrastructure improvements associated with the data center development, including plans for a new wastewater treatment facility. Local officials have said Meta will cover costs associated with the project’s water infrastructure needs, helping protect existing customers from additional expenses.

Sterlington has experienced significant residential development, becoming one of the fastest-growing towns in Louisiana. The growth has increased demand for wastewater infrastructure capable of serving new homes and neighborhoods.

Under its agreement with Delhi, Veolia will operate and maintain the town’s wastewater treatment plants, 15 lift stations and composting sites for four years. The contract includes options for two additional two-year terms if both parties agree.

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In Sterlington, Veolia will operate and maintain the town’s wastewater treatment plant and 24 lift stations under a six-year agreement.

“I am excited to welcome Veolia to the Town of Delhi. This nationally recognized company offers the hands-on technical assistance and direction we need right now,” said Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington. “As our city continues to grow, the demands on our water facilities will remain a top priority. This partnership is a necessary step to ensure compliance and to make our systems efficient and top quality.”

Sterlington Mayor Matt Talbert said the partnership will help the town manage its existing infrastructure while preparing for future growth.

“The Town of Sterlington is proud to partner with Veolia, a global leader in water and wastewater management,” said Talbert. “This partnership strengthens our operations by ensuring a dedicated team of experienced professionals is available to operate, maintain and continually improve our wastewater system. Together, we are committed to delivering reliable, efficient and environmentally responsible services while positioning Sterlington’s infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing community well into the next millennium.”

The agreements are part of Veolia’s broader GreenUp strategy, which focuses on improving water quality, strengthening hazardous waste treatment and disposal, reducing carbon emissions and advancing environmental technologies.

About Veolia

Veolia is a France-based global environmental services company specializing in water and wastewater treatment, waste management and energy services. The company employs approximately 215,000 people across five continents.The company employs approximately 215,000 people across five continents. In 2025, Veolia provided drinking water services to 110 million people and sanitation services to 97 million people, produced 45 million megawatt-hours of energy and treated 64 million tons of waste. The company reported consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025.

In North America, Veolia employs more than 15,000 people at over 500 locations. Its operations include municipal water and wastewater treatment, hazardous waste management, pollution treatment, energy consulting and resource recovery. The company is the largest private water operator in the United States.