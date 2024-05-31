Offering comprehensive political media strategy and solutions locally and nationally for an evolving audience, Velocity Agency is at the forefront of the digital age; utilizing next-generation techniques and age-old knowledge to provide political candidates an Absolute Advantage.

Born in New Orleans, Velocity Agency was spun off from the legendary production company Berning Marketing & Productions which still leads the market over forty years later by elevating world-renowned brands ranging from Northrop Grumman to Burger King. Upon the passing of New York Native and founder Robert Berning Jr., Robert “Trey” Berning III decided to rocket into the Digital Age, exploring new and exciting avenues for marketing and PR with untapped yet seismic levels of potential. Velocity Agency was formed in the minds of industry leaders from a vast array of fields into an organization that promotes leadership and radical evolution to rival the most effective marketing firms in the world.

Ever reaching for the latest and greatest techniques, Velocity Agency was one of the first firms to offer high-tech services such as drones, 360-degree virtual reality, and augmented reality. But while Velocity Agency prides itself on being a standard bearer in tech, its expertise expands far beyond. Offering both traditional and digital advertising, including Search Marketing, Social Media Management, SEO, Digital Design, Streaming Media, 8K Production, and 3D Animation; Velocity Agency is your one stop shop for the highest quality in public relations.

Even with an award-winning legacy, including 69 Telly Awards, 54 Addy Awards, and 11 Davey Awards, Velocity Agency lives by the motto “Get the Right Message, in front of the Right People, enough times to Influence Perception”. With a full-time staff and all services done In-House, Elected Political Leaders who understand this advantage, KNOW THE DIFFERENCE!

224 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville | 504-250-4727 | velocityagency.com