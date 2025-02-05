Vehicle Advertising Company Carvertise Rolling Through New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Advertisers are turning to creative strategies to capture attention ahead of the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Among them, Beliv US and Visit the Northshore are deploying fleets of branded rideshare vehicles in the days leading up to the game.

Rather than investing millions in stadium sponsorships or television ads, Beliv US and Visit the Northshore have partnered with Carvertise, the nation’s largest rideshare advertising company, to launch mobile marketing campaigns. The initiative will see Uber vehicles wrapped in colorful branding and marketing messages strategically positioned around Caesars Superdome on game day and at various pre-Super Bowl events.

Beliv US, a beverage company, will roll out numerous rideshare vehicles wrapped in the branding of its newest kombucha product, Big Easy Bucha. The campaign includes a presence at five pre-Super Bowl events, including The Super Bowl Experience at the city’s convention center on Feb. 5. On game day, drivers will position the branded vehicles near the stadium and distribute drink samples to fans.

Visit Louisiana Northshore will station branded cars at the airport ahead of the game, while Visit Pensacola will activate its campaign at key events, including Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 2, Fan Fest on Feb. 8, and the Big Game on Feb. 9.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Carvertise has partnered with its clients to advertise near the sports’ biggest stage through branded rideshare vehicles. However, it is the first time each of these participating brands has utilized wrapped-car advertising for the Super Bowl.

“Advertising at the Super Bowl is a costly marketing expenditure,” said Carvertise CEO Mac Macleod. “Carvertise is providing the same access at a fraction of the cost to the more than 400,000 fans in town for the Big Game. Better yet, we’re doing it in a memorable, engaging way.”

Carvertise, which operates a network of 550,000 registered drivers, has run wrapped-car ad campaigns nationwide for clients including Netflix, 7-Eleven, EA Sports, NASCAR, and GlaxoSmithKline. The company emphasizes geo-targeted, data-driven transit advertising designed to maximize consumer engagement.