VCPORA Issues Statement Calling for Public Input & Planning RE: Superbowl Illumination Show in Jackson Square

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 19, 2024) — Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents, and Associates (VCPORA), a notable French Quarter watchdog group, has voiced concerns about the lack of community input regarding an outdoor Super Bowl illumination and sound show planned for Jackson Square. The event, which will feature an animated laser and music show, is set to take place in the historic square on Feb. 9 as part of the Super Bowl festivities.

Nathan Chapman, president of VCPORA, expressed disappointment after the New Orleans City Council passed a resolution praising the event. Chapman stated that his organization had requested a meeting with event organizers since June but had not received a response. VCPORA is particularly concerned about the event’s hours, sound amplification and the need for written assurance that the show will be a one-time occurrence.

“Regardless if this proves to be a good event, this has not been a good process,” Chapman said. “There should be a role for the public in planning for an outdoor event of this scope, especially in a venue this historically important and sensitive. There has been none.”

The controversy surrounding the use of Jackson Square for such events is not new. Fifty years ago, a similar proposal for a permanent light and sound show under the administration of Mayor “Moon” Landrieu led to public protests and lawsuits, ultimately resulting in the cancellation of the project.

Chapman called for a more meaningful dialogue with community groups to address the concerns and ensure that the event respects the historic integrity of Jackson Square. He also requested a written assurance that the Super Bowl show would remain a one-time event.

“We would appreciate written assurance that this show will not be repeated after the Vince Lombardi trophy leaves town,” Chapman said. “The French Quarter – already an envy of the world as a place to visit and live – does not aspire to be San Antonio.”

Chapman concluded his statement by urging event organizers to engage in discussions with French Quarter organizations, emphasizing the need for a more inclusive planning process.

“I ask the organizers of this event to please now schedule a meaningful dialogue with the long-established French Quarter community organizations on how this can be an even better, more successful-for-all, one-time event,” he said.

VCPORA hosted a documentary film screening of “Wasted: Overtourism & The French Quarter” in October. The documentary explores the way in which “overtourism” overwhelms the city’s historic district and uses the powerful narratives of residents and business owners to illustrate the need for change in a region that fails to put the priorities of residents first.

Chapman’s full statement, which was addressed to City Council, is as follows:

“I am here to today to express our support for, and enthusiasm for, the Super Bowl returning to the Superdome on February 9. For one thing, we appreciate the attention now being paid to repairing our lighting, streets, and sidewalks As noted, Super Bowl events will not be limited to the Superdome. This particular event – the projection of an animated laser and music show – will be held in the most sacred spot in all of New Orleans. It will be held in Jackson Square where you will find the majestic St. Louis Cathedral flanked by the our most important landmark, buildings, the Cabildo and Presbytere and surrounded by 1850s-era Pontalba residential apartments.

It is with disappointment that I share with you that my organization – a respected watchdog for the French Quarter for over 80 years – has been unsuccessful at obtaining a meeting with current event organizers. We made our first request in June. Time does not permit me to offer our suggestions here, but the good news is that we can still schedule that meeting.

During the administration of Mayor “Moon” Landrieu, there was a huge controversy, involving multiple demonstrations and lawsuits, about a permanent light and sound show proposed for Jackson Square. We would appreciate written assurance that this show will not be repeated after the Vince Lombardi trophy leaves town. There are some cities, such as San Antonio, where a projection show is broadcast on its cathedral nightly, as a tourist attraction. The French Quarter – already an envy of the world as a place to visit and live – does not aspire to be San Antonio. I ask the organizers of this event to please now schedule a meaningful dialogue with the long-established French Quarter community organizations on how this can be an even better, more successful-for-all, one time event. Thank you.”