NEW ORLEANS — A nearly $40 million redevelopment has transformed the former Archdiocese of New Orleans building at 1000 Howard Ave. into VCAY New Orleans, a boutique hotel that opened in mid-August with 179 bedrooms arranged across 39 multi-bedroom suites.

Originally completed in 1962 as the First National Life Insurance Building, the 12-story property was designed by Mathes, Bergman & Associates and included a branch of the National Bank of Commerce. The building, known for its expansive glass façade and progressive midcentury design, later served as offices for the Archdiocese of New Orleans before being sold to developers in 2022.

The building was purchased for a reported $8.3 million, with approximately $22 million in renovations initially planned. The project faced financing difficulties and rising construction costs before work began in November 2024.

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The final investment reached nearly $40 million, according to Sam Mohd, managing partner of VCAY, which has been in business since 2019. Mohd said the redevelopment created hundreds of jobs, including construction-related employment, along with approximately 15 ongoing positions in housekeeping, maintenance, guest services, security, valet parking and management.

The conversion of the former Archdiocese office building into a hotel required extensive work. “The building … required a full gut remodel,” said Mohd.

VCAY Opens $40M Hotel in Former Archdiocese Building. Photo provided by VCAY New Orleans.

VCAY – Preserving the Building’s Midcentury Architecture

AQ Studios designed the hotel, with Philip Goldberg, an architect and studio lead at the firm, serving as project architect. The redevelopment used federal and state historic tax credits to help finance the conversion while preserving the building’s original architectural character.

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Converting the former office building into hotel accommodations presented challenges, particularly in adapting its existing layout and infrastructure to meet the requirements of a hotel.

“The greatest challenge in converting an office building into a hotel is reconfiguring spaces designed for a very different purpose. Hotels require individual guest rooms, private bathrooms, and extensive plumbing and mechanical systems, all within a layout originally designed to accommodate offices,” said Goldberg.

The building’s historic designation and eligibility for federal and state tax credits also shaped the renovation. Preservation efforts focused on its original 1962 design as the First National Life Insurance Building, the period that established its historic significance. This required protecting the architectural features that defined its midcentury character while allowing later alterations to the office interiors to be reconfigured for hotel use.

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“In a historic building, those changes must be carefully integrated while respecting and preserving the original architectural character. Historic tax credits were essential to making the project financially viable while allowing us to preserve an important piece of our architectural heritage,” said Goldberg.

Because the building’s interior office spaces had been altered repeatedly over the decades, the design team could concentrate many of the changes required for the hotel in areas that were not historically significant.

“While the individual office spaces had been reconfigured many times over the building’s history, the changes required to accommodate the hotel were largely confined to these non-historic interior elements, including the removal of office partitions that had been altered and relocated over the years. This allowed us to adapt the floor plans for guest rooms while preserving the building’s most significant original features,” said Goldberg.

VCAY Opens $40M Hotel in Former Archdiocese Building. Photo provided by VCAY New Orleans.

The preservation work also extended to the building’s original circulation areas and exterior glass façade, maintaining the appearance of the 1962 structure while adapting it for modern hospitality use.

“The principal circulation areas – the porte cochere, glass entry vestibule, central main lobby, marble-clad elevators, and marble-clad elevator lobbies on each floor – remained largely intact and were carefully renovated to retain their historic character. We also meticulously restored the original exterior window wall system, repairing the existing framing, replacing glass where needed, and resealing the entire assembly to extend its service life. As a result, the building’s exterior retains much of the appearance it had when it was completed in 1962,” said Goldberg.

The restored window wall system also maximizes natural light and provides panoramic views of downtown New Orleans.

VCAY Hotel Combines Private Bedrooms With Shared Living Spaces

Unlike traditional hotels, VCAY New Orleans features 39 multi-bedroom suites, each containing four to six bedrooms with private bathrooms. The bedrooms are arranged around shared living rooms and kitchens, allowing guests to reserve individual bedrooms or entire suites.

The configuration is intended to appeal to groups traveling together, particularly those visiting New Orleans for destination weddings, family gatherings, business and other events, while also accommodating individual guests.

VCAY markets its accommodations through hospitality booking platforms, combining elements of vacation rental booking services with the amenities of a traditional hotel.

VCAY Opens $40M Hotel in Former Archdiocese Building. Photo provided by VCAY New Orleans.

“Vcay specializes in giving guests an Airbnb experience inside of a hotel. Guests are essentially given 4-6 hotel rooms in their suite with a living room and kitchen,” said Mohd.

New amenities added during the redevelopment include an in-ground swimming pool and sun deck, a lounge with a golf simulator, a fitness room, on-site valet parking and a dog park.

Mohd said the hotel has received a positive response from guests since its August opening. “The customer reaction has been great!” said Mohd.

The opening of VCAY comes as the New Orleans hospitality industry continues to gain international recognition, with nine hotels receiving Michelin Keys in the 2026 Michelin Guide.