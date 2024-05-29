Valbridge Property Advisors Rebrands as Mosaic Property Valuations

NEW ORLEANS — The real estate appraisal firm formerly known as Valbridge Property Advisors | South Louisiana is now Mosaic Property Valuations.

The firm will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the rebranding at noon on June 13 at 2030 Dickory Avenue, Suite 200.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter as Mosaic Property Valuations,” said Principal and Senior Managing Director Arthur L. Schwertz in a press release. “Our team has spent the past decade developing a business model that delivers tailored valuation solutions to each client, and our new identity allows us to match solutions to the needs of our current and future clients while maintaining the unwavering quality and expertise for which we are known.”

Mosaic Property Valuations offers general-purpose appraisals, partial interest valuations, tax appeals, litigation support, market research and feasibility studies.

“Just as a mosaic is made up of smaller pieces that come together to form a larger image, each property we appraise has its own characteristics and unique valuation story,” said Sheila Schwertz, the company’s principal and vice president of staff and community relations. “Our expertise lies in interpreting these narratives with precision, clarity and purpose.”

Senior Managing Directors Arthur Schwertz, D. Parker Moring Jr. lead the valuation efforts, while partners Sheila Schwertz and Daniel Schwertz focus on staff development, business growth, and community engagement.