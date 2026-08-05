Drew Marsh – UWSELA Names 2 Tocqueville Gala Honorees. Photo provided by Entergy.

NEW ORLEANS – United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has announced that Lynn and Drew Marsh will be honored at the 2026 Alexis de Tocqueville Gala presented by Entergy Corporation on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the New Orleans Marriott. Drew Marsh is chairman and CEO of Entergy.

The annual gala recognizes leaders whose vision, service and commitment to community have helped mobilize people and resources to create more opportunities for families across Southeast Louisiana.

Marsh will be recognized alongside his wife, Lynn Marsh, whose shared commitment to service and community leadership has strengthened communities across the region. The evening will celebrate their enduring partnership with United Way and their lasting contributions to Southeast Louisiana.

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“Drew understands that strong communities don’t happen by chance. They grow when businesses, government, nonprofits and neighbors come together around a shared purpose,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “Throughout his career, through his leadership at Entergy and working with Lynn on philanthropic and community endeavors, Drew has been able to bring people together, inspire action and open opportunities for families across our region. That’s exactly what the Alexis de Tocqueville Award celebrates, and we’re honored to recognize both Drew and Lynn for the example they continue to set.”

Leadership at Entergy

Marsh has led Entergy since 2022, guiding one of the nation’s largest integrated energy companies as it serves more than 3 million customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Since joining Entergy in 1998, he has held a series of leadership positions in strategic planning, operations and finance before serving nearly a decade as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Today, he is focused on delivering reliable, resilient and affordable energy while advancing sustainability and strengthening the communities Entergy serves.

Throughout his career, Marsh has championed long-term investments that strengthen both infrastructure and communities. Beyond his leadership at Entergy, he serves as chair of the Nuclear Energy Institute and Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited, vice chair of the Edison Electric Institute, and on the boards of the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations and Jobs for America’s Graduates. He also serves on the advisory board for Posse New Orleans, reflecting his longstanding commitment to education, workforce development and opportunity.

“Knowing the commitment and selflessness of past recipients of this high honor, it gives one a deep appreciation for the people who truly embody it,” said Marcus Brown, retired Entergy executive vice president and general counsel, and past Tocqueville honoree. “Drew is a wonderful example of a leader using his position to bring people together, lead with humility and create opportunities for others. His family has set a high standard for everyone at Entergy and across our community and I can’t think of a couple more deserving of this recognition.”

UWSELA Campaign Leadership

During the 2025-26 United Way campaign, Marsh served as Campaign Cabinet chair for United Way of Southeast Louisiana, helping bring together business and community leaders around a shared commitment to improving youth opportunity, financial security and healthy, resilient communities.

His leadership helped drive a successful campaign that exceeded its fundraising goal, expanded partnerships with more than 20 new companies, engaged more than 600 corporate partners, and grew workplace giving across Southeast Louisiana, including a 27% increase in employee giving at Entergy.

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His guidance also extended beyond Southeast Louisiana, where he worked alongside Entergy leaders and employees to mobilize support for United Ways across the company’s four-state service area. Together, they demonstrated how corporate leadership can strengthen local communities by investing in solutions that expand opportunity, strengthen financial security and help families thrive.

As presenting sponsor, Entergy continues a decades-long partnership with United Way of Southeast Louisiana to create stronger, more resilient communities across the region. Over the last 20 years, Entergy and its employees have invested more than $50 million to support United Way’s work across Southeast Louisiana, helping advance ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) research, disaster response and recovery, Prosperity Centers and other programs that expand opportunity and strengthen financial security for families across the region.

The Tocqueville Society

The Alexis de Tocqueville Society, established in Southeast Louisiana by C. Allen Favrot in 1985, recognizes individuals and families who contribute $10,000 or more annually in support of United Way’s mission to eradicate poverty. Membership is a commitment to transforming lives by advancing health, youth opportunity, financial security and community resiliency. Today, nearly 400 Tocqueville Society chapters worldwide raise more than $481 million annually to strengthen communities.

Since 1986, the Alexis de Tocqueville Gala has honored distinguished civic and philanthropic leaders whose generosity and service have shaped Southeast Louisiana, including Chef Emeril Lagasse, Roger Ogden, Demario Davis, Robert W. Merrick and José S. Suquet.