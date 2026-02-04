UWSELA Hosts Early Ed Month Site Visit

NEW ORLEANS — United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) in partnership with the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC) hosted an Early Ed Month child care site visit at Carlie Care Kids Child Center. The event brought together elected officials, business leaders, and early childhood advocates participating in the Louisiana Early Childhood Business Roundtable, including members of the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry (LABI), to highlight the importance of early childhood education.

As part of Early Ed Month 2026, the regional child care site visit spotlights the urgent need to expand and strengthen access to high-quality early childhood education for children from birth through age four.

Early Childhood Education as an Economic Investment

“Investing in early childhood education is an investment in Louisiana’s future,” said Dr. Libbie Sonier, chief executive officer of LPIC. “Every year that we delay investment in our children, the state loses economically, academically, and socially. While children deserve a strong start in life, parents also deserve the stability that reliable child care provides them. Expanding access to early childhood programs is a smart thing to do for our Louisiana children, families, and the workforce.”

- Sponsors -

Following the discussion, attendees toured the Carlie Care Kids facility to see early learning in practice and better understand the operational realities and resource challenges facing child care providers.

“We see how high-quality early learning changes lives every day,” said Monique Rouege, owner and director of Carlie Care Kids and Carlie Care Kids Academy. “Our teachers continue to pour their hearts into helping our students learn and grow. By using high-quality curricula, such as Frog Street and Creative Curriculum®, and maintaining strong partnerships with Early Head Start and community organizations, we create nurturing classrooms that prepare children for lifelong success.”

Research shows that children who attend high-quality early learning programs are more likely to enter school ready to learn, advance academically and socially, and experience long-term positive outcomes including higher educational attainment, greater earnings in adulthood and reduced need for costly social interventions later in life. Research also indicates that for every dollar invested in early childhood education, communities can see substantial economic returns thanks to increased workforce participation, reduced crime, and savings on social services.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Impact on Families and the Workforce

“Across Southeast Louisiana, ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families, about one in two households, are doing everything right. They’re working hard, raising children and contributing to our economy, yet far too many are one emergency away from financial crisis, threatening a child’s access to care. Investing in early learning is about fostering stability, giving children a strong start, supporting parents who want to work and building a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO.

Parental access to reliable, high-quality child care enables caregivers to remain employed and advance in their careers, helping to stabilize family income and contribute more fully to the local economy. Conversely, lack of affordable early care can force parents to reduce work hours or exit the workforce, costing families and communities lost earnings and productivity.

Early Ed Month highlights the importance of early learning that comes from high-quality early childhood programs. Throughout February, communities across the state will host events designed to engage policymakers, educators, families, and business leaders in supporting Louisiana’s youngest learners.

- Sponsors -

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA)

United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) is a nonprofit organization that works to reduce poverty and improve education, health, and financial stability across Southeast Louisiana. Its efforts focus on workforce preparation, income growth, and access to essential services in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes. The organization’s work is guided by its Blueprint for Prosperity, which directs investments in programs, partnerships, volunteer initiatives, and advocacy.

About Louisiana Policy Institute for Children

The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on improving outcomes for Louisiana children from birth through age four. The organization conducts research and develops policy recommendations related to early childhood education, health, and family well-being, while providing education and outreach to support policy solutions.