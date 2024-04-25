Port NOLA Receives $7.1M in Federal Funding for Sustainability Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (press release) – Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will grant $7,117,567 to the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA). This funding was made possible through the Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities (RTEPF) grant program, which is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Congressman Carter helped craft and voted for.

“This funding for the Port of New Orleans is a significant investment that will drive substantial reductions in truck emissions, benefiting the environment and public health,” said Carter. “It showcases a bold approach to modernizing port facilities, aligning with the goals of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to promote sustainability and innovation in transportation infrastructure. By upgrading electrical infrastructure and incorporating all-electric trucks, the Port of New Orleans sets an example for ports nationwide while also fostering workforce development through strategic partnerships with educational institutions.”

This grant will be used to upgrade electrical infrastructure, purchase 14 heavy-duty (HD) all-electric terminal trucks and five light-duty (LD) all-electric pickup trucks, track emissions and energy use, and evaluate new emissions-reducing equipment. Funding will also support workforce development.

“We would like to thank the Biden Administration and our federal delegation for helping the Port of New Orleans honor its commitment to sustainability, environmental justice, equity, and reducing our environmental footprint,” said Port NOLA President and CEO Brandy D. Christian. “We continue to prioritize the utilization of green technologies and infrastructure, sustainable transportation, and helping underserved communities through workforce development initiatives. This funding helps us continue this transformative journey that is aligned with a broader global movement to slow climate change.”

“Ports America Louisiana sincerely appreciates Congressman Troy Carter’s support and assistance in securing this vital public-private infrastructure investment in modern and sustainable operations, which will improve air quality in and around our terminals. For over 100 years, Ports America Louisiana has been a proud partner with the Port of New Orleans, investing for the future, ensuring efficient trade, and capitalizing on innovative industry trends, all aiming to leverage the economic benefits of the Lower Mississippi River,” said Keith Palmisano, vice president and general manager of Ports America Louisiana.

“The Port of New Orleans is a vital gateway to the world’s supply chain, and an economic engine for Louisiana and the nation. We realize the importance of reducing emissions, increasing efficiency, and modernizing our infrastructure for the future,” said Kristopher Calkins, New Orleans Terminal CEO. “We thank Port NOLA, and the federal government for their help in prioritizing our collective sustainability initiatives.”

“Entergy New Orleans is proud to support this project, and grateful to Rep. Carter for helping secure grant approval,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “As more and more of our customers make the transition to electric fleets, we stand ready to collaborate with them on finding ways to implement the kind of improvements that will lead us to a brighter, greener future.”

“The Urban League of Louisiana is grateful to Congressman Carter for continuing to be a champion of our work to strengthen the workforce and prepare marginalized communities to take advantage of careers that provide pathways to generational wealth,” said Judy Reese Morse, president and CEO of Urban League of Louisiana. “We are excited to partner with Port NOLA and believe this collaboration and investment will prove to be significant in the growth of our workforce and region.”