Ursuline Academy Names New Board Chair

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ursuline Academy of New Orleans is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Angele Thibodeaux Burns ’87 as the new Chair of the Board of Trustees. A passionate educator, an accomplished nonprofit leader and dedicated Ursuline alumna, Dr. Thibodeaux Burns brings more than 30 years of experience in education and leadership to the role.

A proud graduate of Ursuline Academy, Dr. Thibodeaux Burns embodies the values of Serviam—I will serve—that defines the school’s mission. As a student, she was an active member of the Key Club and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Her formative years at Ursuline laid the foundation for a life and career rooted in faith, service and a commitment to empowering others through education.

“It is a profound honor to return to the place that first inspired my love for learning and service,” said Dr. Thibodeaux Burns. “As Chair of the Board, I am committed to ensuring that Ursuline continues to provide young women with the academic excellence, spiritual formation and leadership development that have shaped generations of students—including myself.”

- Sponsors -

Dr. Thibodeaux Burns holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education from Xavier University of Louisiana, a master’s degree in bilingual and multicultural education from the University of Arizona, a specialist degree in K-12 educational leadership from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and research from Louisiana State University.

Throughout her career, she has served as an elementary teacher, educational consultant, K-8 principal, nonprofit leader and university professor. She currently serves as the Vice President of Financial Capabilities at Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, where she focuses on expanding access to financial literacy education, small business development and youth career readiness—thanks to generous support from Liberty Bank and Trust Company.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Thibodeaux Burns has served on numerous nonprofit boards across the country and remains active in community service through her membership in the Rotary Club of New Orleans, The Links, Inc. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

“Angele’s leadership dedication to education, faith and service exemplifies the spirit of Ursuline,” said Laurie Leiva, President, Ursuline Academy. “We are thrilled to have her continued leadership as she guides the Board through our 300th anniversary celebration in 2027 and helps us build on our rich legacy while preparing our students to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

About Ursuline Academy of New Orleans

Founded in 1727, Ursuline Academy of New Orleans is the oldest Catholic school and the oldest continuously operating school for girls in the United States. Rooted in the tradition of St. Angela Merici, the Academy is committed to the spiritual, intellectual, and moral development of young women in the spirit of Serviam: “I will serve.”