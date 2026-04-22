NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ursuline Academy of New Orleans eighth-grade class president and Merry Mac of 2030 Layla Leboeuf has been named the Louisiana Catholic School Student of the Year, representing the Archdiocese of New Orleans and Ursuline Academy. She was formally honored with this recognition during a ceremony held on Friday, March 27, in Shreveport.

An Ursuline student since she was three years old, Layla has consistently demonstrated the Ursuline values of Courtesy, Loyalty, Courage and Serviamboth in school and in the community. She currently serves as the 8th Grade class president and led her classmates in their first Rally in October while maintaining a 4.0 GPA for the last four years.

At Ursuline, Layla is actively involved in numerous extracurricular activities, including Queen’s Players, Academy Choir, Quiz Bowl, Key Club, Peer Ministry and the Sustainability Club, where she helped organize an Academy-wide glass drive for a local recycling organization. She is a dedicated member of the Lionettes Dance Team and has participated in the Academy’s annual Spring musical productions since third grade, combining her talents in dancing and singing.

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Layla was the recipient of the 2025 Principal’s Merit Scholarship, awarded to students who earned a High School Placement Test score of 96 or above and a non-weighted GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Outside of school, Layla is a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, where she participated in Mass as an altar server, usher, lector and hymn cantor. Looking ahead, she hopes to attend Vanderbilt University and plans to major in political science and minor in psychology.

“Whether it be at Ursuline or in my community, I always get the best feeling after fulfilling something I put dedication into,” Layla said in her nomination application. “This indescribable feeling gives me a deeper sense of purpose, which helps shape my growth into the selfless young woman I want to become.”

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“Layla is a true example of what it means to live out the Ursuline mission,” said Principal Sue Hiedel. “Her commitment to faith, leadership and joyful service reflects the spirit of Serviam and we are incredibly proud of the young woman she is becoming.”

Each year, the Archdiocese of New Orleans selects students in 5th, 8th and 12th grades who exemplify excellence in discipleship, leadership, service, citizenship and academic achievement. Layla’s selection as a finalist from the Archdiocese of New Orleans and ultimately her selection as the statewide recipient of the Student of the Year recognition reflects her commitment to faith, leadership, academic excellence and service to her community.