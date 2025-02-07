Urban South Brewery Expands Distribution to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (press release) — Urban South Brewery, the award-winning New Orleans-based craft brewery, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Arkansas, bringing a lineup of fan-favorite beers and its groundbreaking THC beverages to a new market. This move marks a significant milestone for Urban South as it continues to grow its presence across the South.

The brewery’s initial launch in November garnered tremendous feedback, with craft beer enthusiasts in Little Rock and surrounding areas praising Urban South’s innovative flavors and signature brews. With few breweries in the region, Urban South aims to bring a fresh take to Arkansas’s beer scene, offering a diverse lineup of products.

Arkansas beer lovers can now enjoy Urban South’s iconic offerings, including:

- Sponsors -

• Holy Roller: A flagship hazy IPA with a bold, juicy flavor.

• Paradise Park: A crisp, refreshing lager perfect for any occasion.

• Lime Cucumber Gose: A tangy, refreshing gose with a Southern twist.

• Driftee: Zero calories, zero carbs, zero sugar beverage with 5mg of Delta-9 THC.

• Stratus: A 10mg Delta-9 THC seltzer loaded with real fruit juice with only 60 calories.

Urban South is also introducing its 10mg THC seltzer, Stratus, in Arkansas, a product that is particularly exciting for cannabis beverage fans. With THC levels twice the legal maximum allowed in Louisiana, the 10mg THC Stratus represents a significant leap for the brewery’s innovative product line.

“We’re thrilled to bring Urban South to Arkansas,” said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “Arkansas has an emerging craft beer culture, and we’re excited to contribute our unique brews and bold flavors to the community. The feedback we’ve received since our launch has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re looking forward to growing our presence in Little Rock and beyond.”

Urban South Brewery remains committed to crafting high-quality beers and beverages that blend the bold, creative spirit of New Orleans with Southern hospitality. As it expands into new markets, the brewery continues to uphold its mission to create an inclusive, approachable, and fun craft beer experience.

﻿

Arkansas residents can find Urban South’s products at select retailers in Little Rock, with plans to expand availability in the coming months.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, award-winning Urban South Brewery has established itself as one of the leading Southern regional craft breweries. From its original New Orleans taproom to its recently acquired Perfect Plain Brewing Co. in Pensacola, Florida, the brewery produces high-quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and a great way to enhance any occasion. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours, and THC seltzers, recent accolades include: 2024 World Beer Cup (Silver), 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Bronze), 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair.