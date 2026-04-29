NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Urban League of Louisiana has released a statement condeming the Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais.

Statement as follows:

Today’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais is not just disappointing, it is a devastating blow to the core promise of American democracy.

- Sponsors -

In Louisiana v. Callais, the Court struck down Louisiana’s congressional map that included a second majority-Black district designed to ensure that Black voters have a fair opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. In doing so, the Court has not simply reinterpreted the law, it has redefined it in a way that strips power from Black communities and shields discriminatory outcomes from accountability.

This decision is not about neutrality. It is about power. It is about who gets to shape the political landscape, whose voices are amplified, and whose votes are diluted. By imposing new, nearly insurmountable barriers to proving violations of the Voting Rights Act, the Court has effectively told states that they may systematically weaken Black voting strength—so long as they avoid leaving behind explicit evidence of intent.

This ruling will have immediate and irreparable consequences, including:

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Undermining the ability of Black voters to elect candidates who reflect their interests and lived experiences;

Disrupting civic participation by signaling that even lawful, hard-fought gains can be erased;

Entrenching political systems that dilute the voting strength of Black Americans, particularly in states where power is already tightly controlled.

In Louisiana, where Black residents comprise nearly one-third of the population, the creation of a second majority-Black district was not preferential treatment, it was a lawful and necessary remedy to decades of voting dilution. The Court’s decision rejects that reality.

Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent makes the stakes unmistakably clear as she highlighted how this ruling completes a long-term effort to dismantle the Voting Rights Act. Justice Kagan warned should be heeded, as the Court now permits states to “systematically dilute minority citizens’ voting power” without consequence.

This decision is a betrayal of both the text and the purpose of the Voting Rights Act. It affirms a dangerous fiction – that racial inequity in representation is merely incidental, not structural, and not the direct result of political decisions. It elevates a narrow and ahistorical reading of the Constitution over the lived reality of voters who continue to face barriers to equal participation.

- Sponsors -

At its core, this ruling reinforces a system that prioritizes white political comfort over a multiracial democracy. It legitimizes a framework where Black political power can be minimized so long as it is done with plausible deniability.

The Urban League of Louisiana rejects that framework and will continue to fight through advocacy, litigation, organizing, and policy, to ensure that the voting power of Black Louisianans is not hollowed out.

This is not the end of the fight. It is a call to action. Because let us be clear: this moment demands action, not despair.

THE URBAN LEAGUE OF LOUISIANA’S CALL TO ACTION

We are calling on Louisiana’s state leadership, immediately and unequivocally, to:

Draw a congressional map that reflects the true demographics of Louisiana , not one engineered to dilute Black political power;

, not one engineered to dilute Black political power; Ensure that Black voters have a fair and realistic opportunity to elect candidates of their choice , consistent with both the spirit and the original intent of the Voting Rights Act;

, consistent with both the spirit and the original intent of the Voting Rights Act; Reject political gamesmanship disguised as neutrality, and instead lead with integrity, fairness, and accountability.

And we are calling on our communities, our partners, and every Louisianan who believes in democracy to:

Show up in hearings, in communities, and at the ballot box to make it clear that we will not accept diluted representation.

Stay engaged and organized because disengagement is the outcome this system depends on;

Contact your legislators and demand a fair map;

Show up in hearings, in communities, and at the ballot box to make it clear that we will not accept diluted representation.