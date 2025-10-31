At the Urban League of Louisiana, our mission is clear: to build a Louisiana where Black people and other communities of the global majority can achieve economic self-reliance, generational wealth, civil rights and equitable representation.

As a historic civil rights and direct service organization, we recognize that true empowerment is more than individual success; it is about transforming systems to create lasting opportunity.

What sets us apart is our ability to fuse programming with policy. We connect individuals with the tools they need to thrive today, while also advancing reforms that dismantle barriers to success in the future. This dual approach ensures that we are not only responding to immediate needs but also building pathways to sustainable change for generations to come.

- Sponsors -

We know that individuals have the creativity and drive to succeed, but too often face systems designed to limit opportunity. Our role is to challenge those systems while creating tangible avenues for growth.

One of the most impactful avenues is entrepreneurship. We understand the rise of entrepreneurship as a pathway to economic independence and generational wealth creation, and we seek to support entrepreneurs across the state of Louisiana in gaining access to the education and support services needed to start and scale sustainable businesses.

One example of this is our flagship Scale Up! Louisiana program, a 10-week intensive for early-stage business owners that combines education, advising and networking to help small businesses transition into high-growth, sustainable ventures. Since 2018, the program has served nearly 200 entrepreneurs, with more than 60% reporting business growth or expansion. Designed around community needs, Scale Up! Louisiana integrates education, mentorship, funding and technical support so that entrepreneurs can build enterprises that last.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Another resource for entrepreneurs is our Connect to Capital Louisiana (C2CLA), an eight-week program designed to strengthen entrepreneurs’ financial literacy and capital readiness. Participants gain financial education and learn to access funding sources such as SBA loans and equity investment. Participants also receive one-on-one counseling aimed at improving their financial management and readiness for growth. By combining business knowledge with access to capital, C2CLA ensures that more Louisiana entrepreneurs can compete and thrive.

Our most ambitious effort is the SEE CHANGE Collective, launched in 2021. This regional initiative is a data-driven effort designed to close the wealth gap and generate an estimated $43 billion in economic output by 2050. Closing the wealth gap is both a moral imperative and an economic necessity. By aligning government, business, philanthropy and community voices, SEE CHANGE addresses disparities facing Black, Hispanic, Latino, Asian and low-income families.

Currently, the SEE CHANGE Collective has more than 60 organizations committed to working together to close the wealth gap and strengthen the region’s economy with Urban League of Louisiana serving as the backbone.

- Sponsors -

The Collective’s action plan is driven by three working groups:

Homeownership: Tackling systemic barriers in the appraisal industry and expanding affordable housing. Early wins include a Certified Appraisers Pilot Program and support for the passage of the Housing Trust Fund.

Business Ownership and Entrepreneurship: Expanding access to capital and market opportunities for minority entrepreneurs. A new Minority-Owned Business Database and Dashboard help track progress and guide investment.

Wages and Income: Advancing equitable pay and career mobility. The Collective’s 2024 Good Jobs Report sets standards for inclusive workplaces.

At the Urban League of Louisiana, we are working on systems that serve the community and strengthen the economy, charting a new course for inclusive prosperity in Louisiana.

Judy Reese Morse is the president and CEO of Urban League of Louisiana. She may be reached via email at jmorse@urbanleaguela.org.