Urban Land Institute Draws 100+ Land Use Leaders

NEW ORLEANS — The Urban Land Institute (ULI) will bring 100+ land use leaders and key staff from across the North America to New Orleans for the 2026 District Council Midsummer Leadership Retreat, taking place June 15–17 at the Higgins Hotel. The annual retreat is ULI’s premier internal training and leadership development event, designed to equip local leaders with the insights, tools, and peer network needed to advance ULI’s mission in more than 90 major cities.

“New Orleans offers a powerful example of innovation, resilience, and community leadership,” said Alejandra Guzman, Chair of ULI Louisiana and Chief Operating Officer for LSU Health Foundation New Orleans. “We are excited to welcome leaders from across North America to experience firsthand the projects, partnerships, and people helping shape our region’s future.”

Over three days, participants will explore projects in New Orleans and hear from local leaders in land use and development, while also engaging in hands on workshops and strategy sessions that address the most pressing needs of cities and members—from program innovation to and market driven impact.

- Sponsors -

“District Councils are the heart of ULI’s work in our communities,” said Angela Cain, ULI Global CEO. “This retreat is where our leaders sharpen their skills, build relationships, and return home energized to deliver meaningful change in their cities.” While in New Orleans, Cain will be kicking off ULI Louisiana’s quarterly Real Estate Breakfast on June 17, a collaboration with the Downtown Development District.

Urban Land Institute 2026 Retreat Highlights

Highlights of the 2026 retreat include:

Local Immersion in New Orleans: Tours highlighting local ULI members’ shaping the city’s future across the Bio District and Central City.

Future Trends & Innovation: Featuring futurist Greg Lindsay and sessions examining artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and evolving development patterns.

Mission Driven Impact Workshops: Sessions help councils translate ULI’s global priorities into local initiatives that improve housing, mobility, resilience, and economic opportunity.

Leadership Training & Governance Development: Sessions such as Building Better Boards and Finance Fundamentals provide practical guidance for volunteer leaders managing local committees, budgets, and long term planning.

“Every city faces unique opportunities and challenges, but none of us solve them alone,” said Aletha Dunston, EVP of District Councils. “This annual retreat brings together highly skilled leaders who are passionate about building stronger communities, exchanging ideas with peers, and translating local innovation into impact across North America.”

By the Numbers

District Council Leadership Retreat by the numbers:

120 ULI Chairs, member leaders and staff visiting

3 days of immersive leadership training and land use insights

38 District Councils represented

90 markets served by ULI across North America

45,000+ global ULI members

The Urban Land Institute (ULI) is the world’s oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts. Founded in 1936, ULI’s mission is to shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide. With more than 45,000 members globally and District Councils serving communities across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, ULI provides leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities.